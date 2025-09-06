Sora Ventures Unveils $1B Bitcoin Treasury Fund for Asia

The vehicle will channel capital into Asian companies adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets — a trend that has already gained momentum in markets such as Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and South Korea.

Founder Jason Fang said the initiative is designed to unify fragmented efforts across the region. “Institutional investment in Bitcoin treasuries is rising in the U.S. and Europe, but Asia hasn’t had a coordinated approach.

This fund changes that,” he explained.

The first $200 million has already been committed by local partners, and the new fund builds on Sora’s earlier moves.

In the past year, the venture firm backed Japan’s Metaplanet in a major Bitcoin purchase, took over Hong Kong’s Moon Inc., acquired Thailand’s DV8, and secured control of South Korea’s BitPlanet.

By consolidating capital at scale, Sora Ventures hopes to fast-track institutional adoption of Bitcoin across Asia and position the region as a heavyweight in the global treasury movement.

