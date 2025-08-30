SOULFLY Announce New LP ‘CHAMA’ Alongside New Single “Storm The Gates”

SOULFLY Members left to right: Igor Amadeus Cavalera (bass), Max Cavalera (guitar/vocals), Zyon Cavalera (drums), and Mike De Leon (guitar)

Jim Louvau

Revered heavy metal metal outfit SOULFLY have announced their 13th studio album, Chama. Led by former Sepultura founder and lead songwriter, Max Cavalera, SOULFLY have seen a resurgence in recent years after releasing several stellar LPs, including 2022’s Totem. Chama looks to continue on the previous album’s success, as the band has returned to work with adept modern metal producer Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Blood Incantation, Eternal Champion). With the album announcement, SOULFLY has released the first single for their new LP, “Storm the Gates.”

Apart from being the brainchild of extreme metal godfather Max Cavalera, SOULFLY have always stood out in the heavy music scene for consistently changing their sound across their discography. Chama seems to be no different. Based off the first single it’s clear that SOULFLY aren’t regurgitating the same old school death metal and thrash coated songwriting that made Totem so great. Instead, “Storm the Gates” brandishes sonic elements from the band’s earlier albums like Primitive and their 1998 self-titled LP. It’s reminiscent of the band’s pioneering groove and nu metal days, but with a hint of that revitalized death metal sound SOULFLY brought back on recent LPs.

Speaking on the new LP, Max Cavalera commented in a press release, “Chama is the Brazilian word for flame. It also means a ‘calling’. Respect to Alex Pereira for usjng Itsari on his UFC walkouts. Chama is inspired by the energy of this moment. This record is the sound of Soulfly’s fire! I cannot wait to play these songs live for the Tribe! Chama!”

In addition to Arthur Rizk, SOULFLY drummer and son of Max Cavalera, Zyon Cavalera took part in the album’s production as well. With each Soulfly record I’ve played on, I can feel my evolution happening in real time,” Cavalera states. This record was no different as I got to handle a good amount of the production for the first time. Trying to take the band to places we have never been before was a blast and I look forward to more production work in the future!”

Chama is slated to release October 24th via Nuclear Blast. The ten track LP will feature a few guest appearances including Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares and Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott. Below is the track-listing for the upcoming LP:

Chama Track listing
1. Indigenous Inquisition
2. Storm the Gates
3. Nihilist
4. No Pain = No Power
5. Ghenna
6. Black Hole Scum
7. Favela / Dystopia
8. Always Was, Always Will Be…
9. Soulfly XIII
10. Chama

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/quentinsinger/2025/08/29/soulfly-announce-new-lp-chama-alongside-new-single-storm-the-gates/

