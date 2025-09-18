Soundgarden’s New Album Is ‘Over Halfway Done’

Matt Cameron shares an update on Soundgarden’s final album, noting work is over halfway done though fans may wait before hearing new music. UNITED STATES – JANUARY 01: Photo of SOUNDGARDEN (Photo by Krasner/Trebitz/Redferns) Redferns

Matt Cameron is one of only a handful of artists in the rock genre who have found great commercial success as part of not one hugely successful group, but two. The drummer first rose to prominence with Soundgarden and then joined Pearl Jam, and both of those acts stand out as some of the most important in the history of rock.

Cameron recently stepped away from the latter band after several decades and is focusing on other aspects of his career, including the upcoming final Soundgarden album. That as-yet-unittled project is set to be released years after frontman Chris Cornell’s death, and now there’s an update on the highly-anticipated studio effort.

Matt Cameron Details Soundgarden’s Upcoming Album

In an interview with Billboard about his leaving Pearl Jam, Cameron was also asked about Soundgarden’s forthcoming album. He explained, perhaps dishearteningly for fans, that “There’s not a set release date or anything as of yet.” So for the moment, lovers of the group will have to hold tight and wait until they get to hear a piece of music from the project, which may or may not have a single at all.

Cameron commented, regarding releasing a song, that “There were a couple of schools of thought like, ‘Hey, let’s put out a single.’” The drummer then stated that everybody involved felt it was most important to finish the Soundgarden album before releasing any tunes from the set. Cameron did confirm that, “We’re definitely over halfway done with it.”

The Emotional Process of Finishing Soundgarden’s Album

Soundgarden’s forthcoming album will be the band’s seventh. The group last delivered a full-length in 2012 with King Animal. After that, Cornell busied himself with his solo career and other endeavors before committing suicide in 2017.

Cameron stated in the interview that working on Soundgarden’s album has brought him to “extreme highs and extreme lows” emotionally. He shared that hearing his former bandmate’s voice is “the most empowering thing in the world for me.”

Matt Cameron’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Later this year, Cameron will be officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for a second time. Soundgarden was chosen as part of this year’s class, but the drummer has already been inducted. In 2017, Pearl Jam was named the recipient of the honor, so Cameron will be one of only a handful musicians who make it into the hallowed Hall twice as members of different acts.

