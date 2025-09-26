Sources familiar with the matter: Vanguard is considering allowing US brokerage clients to invest in third-party cryptocurrency ETFs

PANews reported on September 26th that according to Crypto In America, Vanguard, the world's second-largest asset management company, is preparing to allow clients to invest in cryptocurrency ETFs on its brokerage platform. Anonymous sources familiar with the matter revealed that due to strong client demand for digital assets and the evolving regulatory environment, Vanguard has begun preparing for this and has held external discussions. Currently, Vanguard has no plans to launch its own products like BlackRock has, but is considering allowing brokerage clients to invest in some third-party cryptocurrency ETFs. However, it is unclear when a decision will be made or what products will be offered. PANews reported on September 26th that according to Crypto In America, Vanguard, the world's second-largest asset management company, is preparing to allow clients to invest in cryptocurrency ETFs on its brokerage platform. Anonymous sources familiar with the matter revealed that due to strong client demand for digital assets and the evolving regulatory environment, Vanguard has begun preparing for this and has held external discussions. Currently, Vanguard has no plans to launch its own products like BlackRock has, but is considering allowing brokerage clients to invest in some third-party cryptocurrency ETFs. However, it is unclear when a decision will be made or what products will be offered.