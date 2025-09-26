Sources familiar with the matter: Vanguard is considering allowing US brokerage clients to invest in third-party cryptocurrency ETFs

PANews reported on September 26th that according to Crypto In America, Vanguard, the world's second-largest asset management company, is preparing to allow clients to invest in cryptocurrency ETFs on its brokerage platform. Anonymous sources familiar with the matter revealed that due to strong client demand for digital assets and the evolving regulatory environment, Vanguard has begun preparing for this and has held external discussions. Currently, Vanguard has no plans to launch its own products like BlackRock has, but is considering allowing brokerage clients to invest in some third-party cryptocurrency ETFs. However, it is unclear when a decision will be made or what products will be offered.
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected]
pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.