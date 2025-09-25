Sources: White House considering nominations for CFTC chairman Jill Sommers and Kyle Hauptman

PANews reported on September 25th that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that sources indicate the White House is considering nominating former CFTC Commissioner Jill Sommers and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Director Kyle Hauptman as candidates for the CFTC Chair position. Sommers worked for 10 years at Patomak Global Partners, the consulting firm of SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, and the two are reportedly close friends. Hauptman, the 13th Chair of the NCUA, previously served as Senior Vice President at investment bank Jefferies, responsible for U.S. Treasury and futures trading. Both are reportedly supportive of cryptocurrencies. Bloomberg reported last week that the US government had restarted its review of candidates, including Mike Selig of the SEC and Tyler Williams of the Treasury Department, as Brian Quintenz's confirmation remained stalled. Semafor added this week that Milbank attorney Josh Sterling was also among the candidates. PANews reported on September 25th that crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett reported that sources indicate the White House is considering nominating former CFTC Commissioner Jill Sommers and National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) Director Kyle Hauptman as candidates for the CFTC Chair position. Sommers worked for 10 years at Patomak Global Partners, the consulting firm of SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, and the two are reportedly close friends. Hauptman, the 13th Chair of the NCUA, previously served as Senior Vice President at investment bank Jefferies, responsible for U.S. Treasury and futures trading. Both are reportedly supportive of cryptocurrencies. Bloomberg reported last week that the US government had restarted its review of candidates, including Mike Selig of the SEC and Tyler Williams of the Treasury Department, as Brian Quintenz's confirmation remained stalled. Semafor added this week that Milbank attorney Josh Sterling was also among the candidates.