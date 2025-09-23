South African Asset Manager Cautions Against Heavy Bitcoin Exposure

TLDR

Sygnia Ltd. advises clients to limit Bitcoin investments to 5% of discretionary assets.

Bitcoin’s recent surge of 82% is overshadowed by its high volatility.

Sygnia intervenes when clients attempt to fully invest in Bitcoin.

The company sees Bitcoin as a long-term investment but stresses diversification.

Sygnia plans to introduce more crypto ETFs once regulatory hurdles are cleared.

Sygnia Ltd., a $20 billion asset manager based in South Africa, is advising clients to limit their Bitcoin investments. Despite the recent surge in demand for its crypto fund, Sygnia has urged clients to avoid concentrating too much of their portfolios in Bitcoin. The company recommends no more than 5% of discretionary assets or retirement annuities be allocated to its Bitcoin Plus fund.

Sygnia Warns Against Bitcoin Overexposure Amid Volatility

Sygnia has expressed concern over Bitcoin’s extreme volatility. While the cryptocurrency has surged 82% over the past year, its price can fluctuate significantly.

On Monday, Bitcoin dropped 2.75% to $112,100, illustrating its unpredictable nature. Sygnia has intervened when clients have attempted to commit their entire portfolios to Bitcoin, citing the risk of sudden price movements.

Sygnia launched its Bitcoin ETF in June, seeing substantial interest from both retail and institutional investors. However, the company stresses that Bitcoin should be considered a long-term investment. The firm believes that while Bitcoin has investment potential, it should remain a small part of a diversified portfolio. The extreme volatility of Bitcoin poses significant risks, particularly for investors in emerging markets like South Africa.

Sygnia plans to introduce more crypto exchange-traded products once regulatory hurdles are cleared. Despite Bitcoin’s volatility, the company still views it as a promising long-term asset but remains cautious about overexposure.

