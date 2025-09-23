TLDR Sygnia Ltd. advises clients to limit Bitcoin investments to 5% of discretionary assets. Bitcoin’s recent surge of 82% is overshadowed by its high volatility. Sygnia intervenes when clients attempt to fully invest in Bitcoin. The company sees Bitcoin as a long-term investment but stresses diversification. Sygnia plans to introduce more crypto ETFs once regulatory [...] The post South African Asset Manager Cautions Against Heavy Bitcoin Exposure appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Sygnia Ltd. advises clients to limit Bitcoin investments to 5% of discretionary assets. Bitcoin’s recent surge of 82% is overshadowed by its high volatility. Sygnia intervenes when clients attempt to fully invest in Bitcoin. The company sees Bitcoin as a long-term investment but stresses diversification. Sygnia plans to introduce more crypto ETFs once regulatory [...] The post South African Asset Manager Cautions Against Heavy Bitcoin Exposure appeared first on Blockonomi.

South African Asset Manager Cautions Against Heavy Bitcoin Exposure

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/23 05:13
Moonveil
MORE$0.08554-3.09%

TLDR

  • Sygnia Ltd. advises clients to limit Bitcoin investments to 5% of discretionary assets.
  • Bitcoin’s recent surge of 82% is overshadowed by its high volatility.
  • Sygnia intervenes when clients attempt to fully invest in Bitcoin.
  • The company sees Bitcoin as a long-term investment but stresses diversification.
  • Sygnia plans to introduce more crypto ETFs once regulatory hurdles are cleared.

Sygnia Ltd., a $20 billion asset manager based in South Africa, is advising clients to limit their Bitcoin investments. Despite the recent surge in demand for its crypto fund, Sygnia has urged clients to avoid concentrating too much of their portfolios in Bitcoin. The company recommends no more than 5% of discretionary assets or retirement annuities be allocated to its Bitcoin Plus fund.

Sygnia Warns Against Bitcoin Overexposure Amid Volatility

Sygnia has expressed concern over Bitcoin’s extreme volatility. While the cryptocurrency has surged 82% over the past year, its price can fluctuate significantly.

On Monday, Bitcoin dropped 2.75% to $112,100, illustrating its unpredictable nature. Sygnia has intervened when clients have attempted to commit their entire portfolios to Bitcoin, citing the risk of sudden price movements.

Sygnia launched its Bitcoin ETF in June, seeing substantial interest from both retail and institutional investors. However, the company stresses that Bitcoin should be considered a long-term investment. The firm believes that while Bitcoin has investment potential, it should remain a small part of a diversified portfolio. The extreme volatility of Bitcoin poses significant risks, particularly for investors in emerging markets like South Africa.

Sygnia plans to introduce more crypto exchange-traded products once regulatory hurdles are cleared. Despite Bitcoin’s volatility, the company still views it as a promising long-term asset but remains cautious about overexposure.

The post South African Asset Manager Cautions Against Heavy Bitcoin Exposure appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23728-10.98%
XRP
XRP$2.8464-4.84%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003371-6.12%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Partager
Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cuts-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017195-3.65%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:40
Partager
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545-3.29%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.7632-21.05%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.