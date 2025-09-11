South Korea Ends 2018 Ban on VC Investments in Crypto Firms

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 20:51
Union
U$0.0093-1.16%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194678-0.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015979-4.67%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03615-1.68%
Major
MAJOR$0.15947-1.31%
VinuChain
VC$0.00291-3.64%
Comedian
BAN$0.08955+0.79%

South Korea has lifted its 2018 ban that barred crypto-related companies from receiving venture capital investments. This is a major decision that could position the nation as a leader in blockchain investment across Asia.

South Korea Lifts Crypto VC Investment Ban After 7 Years

Seoul Economic Daily reported that South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) confirmed Cabinet approval of a revised enforcement decree that removes digital asset trading and brokerage from its list of restricted industries. Effective September 16, crypto startups can now apply for venture certification under the same rules as other high-growth firms.

The ban was previously imposed in October 2018. This came at a time of speculative excess and widespread public concern. Regulators lumped crypto ventures alongside gambling and nightlife businesses. 

Industry leaders criticized the policy as out of step with international markets. They also claimed it damaged the country’s competitiveness in fintech and blockchain.

In the years since, there has been a change in the global crypto ecosystem. For example, the U.S. created new rules for stablecoins and allowed big cryptocurrency companies to go public.

Meanwhile, South Korea also introduced a stablecoin bill. This initiative aims to clarify stablecoins and establish rules for them in the country.

Furthermore, in 2021, the country started a licensing system for virtual asset service providers. In July 2025, they also enacted the Virtual Asset User Protection Act. These actions established rules to protect deposits and closely monitor unfair trading practices.

Korea’s New Push for Venture Capital in Digital Assets

The decision to open venture certification to crypto businesses shows that the country places digital assets in high regard. By doing this, South Korea is providing access to government-backed incentives, financing programs, and risk capital.

Minister Han Seong-sook emphasized that the reform was designed to align Korea with global digital asset trends. 

The shift comes at a time of accelerating crypto adoption in Asia. Recently, Sora Ventures launched a crypto venture capital fund. The fund is targeting $1 billion in BTC accumulation with $200 million already committed by partners. 

Domestically, Korean firm Bitplanet revealed plans to create the country’s first institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury. The company already raised $40 million in initial capital. This signals growing confidence in digital assets as part of corporate balance sheets.

By lifting the ban on cryptocurrency ventures, South Korea has initiated a shift in the crypto industry. For founders, the new policy provides access to venture certification, government support programs, and state-backed accelerators. This includes TIPS and the K-Startup Grand Challenge. 

Michael Adeleke

Michael Adeleke is a passionate crypto journalist known for breaking down complex blockchain concepts and market trends into clear, engaging narratives. He specializes in delivering timely news and sharp market analysis that keeps crypto enthusiasts informed and ahead of the curve. With an engineering background and a degree from the University of Ibadan, Michael brings analytical depth and precision to every piece he writes.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/south-korea-ends-2018-ban-on-vc-investments-in-crypto-firms/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

As global regulatory attitudes become increasingly clear, the capital market is experiencing a new wave of stablecoin concepts. According to Wind data, the relevant index rose sharply for several consecutive
CROSS
CROSS$0.23803+4.63%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.198+0.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015984-4.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:00
Partager
SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Solana
SOL$226.04+0.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015984-4.64%
Forward
FORWARD$0.00025-0.11%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:18
Partager
REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Highlights: REX and Osprey gain SEC clearance for five crypto ETFs, trading expected Friday. Dogecoin ETF may debut Thursday, while XRP fund predicted to attract huge inflows. SEC delays other crypto ETF applications, showing caution toward newer experimental products. Asset managers REX and Osprey have received clearance from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after completing their 75-day review period for their latest cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that these funds are expected to start trading by Friday. The ETFs will track Bonk, Trump, Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin, and will be offered under the joint REX-Osprey brand. Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There's a big group of '33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 Balchunas wrote on X that the Dogecoin fund might start trading as soon as Thursday. He also said the other funds will probably launch before the end of the week. The funds are being set up under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which makes it easier to approve products that hold things like futures contracts. This is different from the Securities Act of 1933, which was used last year for Bitcoin ETFs backed by actual Bitcoin. REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs Get Simplified Approval Under the ’40 Act Balchunas said that under the ’40 Act, the process is easier. If the SEC doesn’t object, the funds launch automatically after 75 days. The launch of Rex-Osprey’s ETFs is another step in bringing digital assets into regulated financial markets. Although these funds don’t hold crypto directly, they give both big institutions and everyday investors an easier way to get involved.  Among the new funds, the XRP ETF is attracting the most attention. Market analyst Dom Kwok predicted it could draw the biggest inflows ever seen in crypto. With more ETF application deadlines coming up in October, experts think billions of dollars could flow into the market if demand is strong. The Dogecoin ETF marks another milestone. It will be the first regulated U.S. product to give investors direct access to Dogecoin. Because of DOGE’s popularity and strong presence in crypto culture, both regular traders and big institutions are expected to take an interest. Other ETF Applications Face Delays While Rex-Osprey’s ETFs are going ahead, other applications are still on hold. The SEC has extended its review of Franklin’s Solana and XRP ETFs to November 14, and pushed back Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF decision to November 12. BlackRock’s request to include staking in its Ethereum ETF is set for a ruling on October 30. These delays highlight the SEC’s cautious stance on newer or more experimental crypto products, even as it lets others move forward. The SEC is closely reviewing products tied to new or risky digital assets. This careful approach is causing delays. SEC delays decisions on multiple crypto ETFs The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again extended deadlines for several ETF filings, including:– BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (staking amendment): pushed to Oct 30– Franklin Ethereum Staking ETF:… pic.twitter.com/AeYpacyP7o — Degen Station (@Deg3nstation) September 11, 2025 The SEC said it needs more time to review products with staking parts. In May, it clarified that proof-of-stake blockchains are not securities, but liquid staking may need safeguards. This is slowing Ethereum and Solana filings, while simpler ’40 Act products move ahead. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01623-2.11%
Union
U$0.00929-1.27%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09247-1.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

‘DeFi prime broker’ Project 0 launches on Solana with unified margins