South Korea Ends 7-Year Block on Crypto Ventures

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 05:25
Sidekick
K$0.1691+3.61%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00196468+2.45%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.391+1.55%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283-1.15%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005902+1.49%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06321+2.86%
  • Korea ends 7-year crypto venture ban, grants firms tax and funding access
  • New rules align with global ETF and stablecoin adoption trends
  • Crypto ventures gain support under Korea’s “deep tech” strategy

South Korea has lifted a seven-year restriction on cryptocurrency businesses, clearing the way for trading and brokerage firms to qualify as venture-certified companies. The Cabinet approved revisions to the Enforcement Decree of the Special Act on the Promotion of Venture Businesses, set to take effect on September 16.

The 2018 rule, which placed crypto alongside gambling and nightlife as “restricted industries,” is now being rolled back as regulators embrace stricter investor protections and stronger oversight of the digital asset market. Officials said the reforms will bring crypto businesses in line with other tech ventures while tightening compliance.

From Restriction to Regulation

Since 2021, South Korea has required virtual asset service providers to register with authorities. This year, lawmakers passed the Virtual Asset User Protection Act, introducing new rules to safeguard deposits and curb unfair trading practices. Officials say these guardrails paved the way for allowing crypto firms access to venture certification.

Related: South Korea to Roll Out New Legislation for Won-Pegged Stablecoins in October

With this change, companies can now tap into state-backed capital, accelerator programs, and tax incentives. Attorney Ted Koo of LIN explained the reform will also protect existing venture-certified businesses from losing status if they move into digital assets.

Access to Capital and Government Support

The new framework gives crypto firms access to the same venture ecosystem as other high-growth startups. That includes government accelerator programs such as TIPS and the K-Startup Grand Challenge, alongside tax breaks and subsidized funding.

Minister of SMEs and Startups Han Seong-sook said the move fits within South Korea’s “deep tech” strategy, aimed at channeling venture capital into blockchain, cryptography, and related fields.

Regional and Global Context

The shift also places South Korea closer to peers abroad. In the U.S., regulators approved spot Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024 and passed stablecoin legislation later that year. South Korea has introduced its own stablecoin bill, due for rollout in October.

Regionally, crypto venture activity is accelerating. Sora Ventures recently launched a $1 billion Bitcoin-focused fund, while Korean firm Bitplanet disclosed plans for the country’s first institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury with $40 million in seed capital.

Related: South Korea Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Crypto Startups; And the Tax Man

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/south-korea-crypto-venture-ban-lifted/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin’s ETF brings new hype, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, 30% revenue share, and 60% token burns make its 20x growth target far more compelling for 2025.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.92+2.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09702-2.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01428-0.27%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 05:30
Partager
Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

The post Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 22:00 Tapzi’s presale is attracting investors with its scalable, skill-based blockchain gaming platform. Find out why it could rival CRO in 2025. Ever looked back at early entries like Solana at $0.20 or CRO below $0.03 and thought, “What if I got in then?” 2025’s GameFi narrative may have already found its version of that story with Tapzi ($TAPZI), a skill-based Web3 gaming token priced at just $0.0035 in its ongoing presale. Designed to disrupt the luck-heavy gaming models of the past, Tapzi positions itself at the intersection of gaming merit and scalable tokenomics. Early buyers now have a rare chance to enter before the presale price increases by 30–40% in the next round. With its fair launch model and capped supply, Tapzi is rising fast as one of the best cryptos under 1 cent, targeting sustainable Web3 gaming adoption, not speculative buzz.  Key Takeaways: Tapzi presale priced at $0.0035 with a 30–40% increase expected in the next stage Tokenomics prioritize skill-based rewards, capped supply, and low inflation PvP games fuel real TAPZI demand, with no reliance on emissions Roadmap includes NFTs, tournaments, staking, and DAO rollout by mid-2026 A Skill-to-Earn Model Designed for Web3 Scale Tapzi isn’t another meme coin trying to ride social sentiment. Instead, it’s the first Web3 gaming platform where skill decides the winner, not random number generators or bots. Users stake TAPZI tokens to compete in real-time matches of chess, checkers, and rock-paper-scissors. The prize pool comes directly from staked tokens. Whoever wins by skill takes it. This token flips luck into skill — and could flip your portfolio too. This competitive system gives Tapzi an edge over traditional GameFi platforms, where inflationary emissions and play-to-win mechanics dominate. Tapzi removes those failures and builds something gamers have been asking…
Threshold
T$0.0164+0.06%
holoride
RIDE$0.000947-4.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06407+2.39%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:53
Partager
Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

U.S. Treasuries represent the safest and most liquid assets in the world. A U.S. Treasury Bill (T-Bill) is a short-term, debt security issued by the U.S. government. This is considered a highly liquid and risk-free investment exempt from state and local taxes. There are also U.S. Treasury Funds, which are collective investment vehicles such as […] The post Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks? appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.0164+0.06%
Union
U$0.009488-0.23%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001959+27.17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Solana Unlocks Explosive Growth: Is This the ‘SOL Season’?

Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen warns about banker bonus cap