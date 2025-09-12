South Korea Lifts 2018 Ban on Venture Capital Investments in Crypto Firms

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 16:00
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01866-0.37%
VinuChain
VC$0.0029-0.68%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00619-0.80%
Comedian
BAN$0.08455-5.37%

South Korea ends 2018 ban, allowing crypto startups to access VC funding and apply for venture certification starting Sept 16.

 

Crypto startups in South Korea are gaining new momentum as the government ends its 2018 ban on venture capital (VC) investments in the sector. With digital asset firms now eligible for venture certification, new opportunities are opening for funding and growth. 

The policy change reflects South Korea’s shift towards supporting blockchain innovation and aligning with global digital finance trends.

Crypto Firms No Longer on Restricted Investment List

South Korea’s Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS) has confirmed the end of a rule that previously blocked VC investment in crypto firms. 

The policy change, approved by the Cabinet, becomes effective on September 16 and removes digital asset trading and brokerage from the list of restricted business types.

This list, created in 2018, had grouped crypto firms with gambling and adult entertainment businesses. The updated rule allows cryptocurrency startups to receive the same VC backing and benefits as other high-growth industries. 

This update offers them access to state-supported programs for innovation and growth.

Venture Certification Now Available for Crypto Startups

With the policy reversal, crypto-related businesses can now apply for venture certification. This status provides access to several government-funded benefits, including financing programs, risk-sharing investments, and accelerator platforms. These include initiatives like TIPS and the K-Startup Grand Challenge.

Venture certification also allows companies to receive tax benefits and improved access to investor networks. This move supports digital finance innovation by allowing qualified crypto businesses to grow under formal government programs. 

The MSS noted that the certification process will follow the same conditions applied to startups in other sectors.

South Korea Aligns with Global Digital Asset Trends

The rule change follows several steps by South Korea to create a stable framework for digital asset businesses. In 2021, the government launched a licensing system for virtual asset service providers. In July 2025, the Virtual Asset User Protection Act was enacted, introducing new consumer safeguards and trading rules.

Minister Han Seong-sook stated the reform aims to align South Korea with global digital asset trends and secure future growth. 

The country has also proposed a stablecoin bill to regulate digital currencies tied to fiat currencies, as reported by the KoreaTechDesk, to ensure South Korea remains competitive in the evolving crypto market.

Local and Regional Crypto Investment Efforts Strengthen

The removal of the VC ban comes at a time of growing interest in crypto investments across Asia. In recent weeks, Sora Ventures launched a crypto venture capital fund, aiming to accumulate $1 billion in Bitcoin. The fund has already secured $200 million in commitments.

In South Korea, Bitplanet has announced plans to build the nation’s first institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury. The firm has already raised $40 million for the project. These developments show a rising interest among investors and companies in digital assets, and the new policy could further boost activity in the country’s crypto ecosystem.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Hong Kong suggests that banks with crypto should be eased in terms of capital regulations to increase exposure and attract financial entities. Hong Kong is considering loosening the capital requirements of banks holding cryptocurrencies, meaning it is heralding a change in position towards a more lenient attitude towards digital assets.  Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) […] The post Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations. appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194324-0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09732-4.18%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0187-0.26%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/12 15:30
Partager
Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

With a new recent collaboration, the commerce department is publicly releasing its official economical data on Sei under the Chainlink secure data standard.
SEI
SEI$0.3316+1.65%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 16:30
Partager
Coinbase: As of September 10, DATs hold over 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million Solana

Coinbase: As of September 10, DATs hold over 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million Solana

PANews reported on September 12 that Coinbase's global research director and research assistant published a report predicting that the crypto market will continue to strengthen in the early fourth quarter of 2025, mainly due to sufficient liquidity, a favorable macro environment and supportive regulatory developments. The report noted that although Bitcoin fell in September six times in a row between 2017 and 2022, this "September effect" was falsified in 2023 and 2024. The report believes that the crypto market will continue to be supported by demand for digital asset treasuries. Currently, the crypto market is in the "player versus player" phase of the DAT cycle, with a clear trend of capital flowing into large crypto assets, while smaller DAT participants may face a period of consolidation. As of September 10, DATs held over 1 million Bitcoin (approximately $110 billion), 4.9 million Ethereum (approximately $21.3 billion), and 8.9 million Solana (approximately $1.8 billion).
SIX
SIX$0.02149-0.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,969+0.89%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005986+3.04%
Partager
PANews2025/09/12 15:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Hong Kong Relaxes Bank Crypto Holding Capital Regulations.

Commerce Department, Chainlink, and Sei Collaborate: Macroeconomic Data Flows On-Chain

Coinbase: As of September 10, DATs hold over 1 million BTC, 4.9 million ETH, and 8.9 million Solana

U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, and Circle rose 34%

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?