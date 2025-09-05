South Korea Raises Concern After U.S. Immigration Raid At Hyundai EV Battery Plant In Georgia

Topline South Korean officials on Friday expressed concern about the detention of hundreds of the country’s nationals in an immigration raid carried out by federal law enforcement authorities at a Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant site near Savannah, Georgia, just weeks after the Korean carmaker announced plans to invest $26 billion in the U.S. Around 450 people were detained following the immigration raid at a Hyundai battery manufacturing facility in Georgia. dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

Key Facts

In a post on X, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents from its Atlanta office had joined other federal and state agencies—including FBI, DEA, ICE, HSI, Georgia State Patrol, and others—to conduct the raid at the EV battery site in Bryan County, Georgia. The ATF’s post claimed the raid at the facility, which is jointly operated by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution, had led to the detention of around “450 unlawful aliens.” The South Korean foreign ministry on Friday said it has expressed concerns about the detention to the U.S. Embassy in Seoul.

Crucial Quote

The South Korean foreign ministry added: “The economic activities of our investing companies and the rights and interests of our citizens must not be unjustly infringed during the process of U.S. law enforcement.”

What Do We Know About The Korean Workers Detained?

According to the news agency Yonhap, more than 300 of the roughly 450 people detained were Korean nationals. The report said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) sent agents to the manufacturing facility to carry out a search warrant and Seoul did not receive any prior notice of the matter. The report said South Korean officials are still seeking to fully understand the situation, although it is unclear why this specific factory was targeted. Yonhap said the detained South Koreans had entered the U.S. on a B1 temporary visitor visa, which is granted to foreign nationals seeking to enter the U.S. for business purposes like negotiating a contract, attending a conference or consulting with business associates.

What Do We Know About Hyundai’s Promised Investments In The U.s.?

Late last month, the Hyundai Motor Group announced it would invest $26 billion in the U.S. over the next three years. The company said this investment will be made between 2025 and 2028 and it will create 25,000 new direct jobs in the country. The investment will include a new steel mill in Louisiana, a “Robotics Innovation Hub… with an annual capacity of 30,000 units” and expanded auto production for Hyundai and Kia cars in the country.

