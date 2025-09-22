Hwanchigi remittances remain the largest driver of suspicious cases. Stablecoins, especially Tether, are used in cross-border laundering schemes. Lawmakers push for tighter monitoring and global cooperation. South Korea has reported a dramatic rise in suspicious cryptocurrency transactions in 2025, signalling deepening concerns over money laundering and cross-border crime. According to data from the Financial Intelligence […] The post South Korea sees record surge in suspicious crypto transactions in 2025 appeared first on CoinJournal.Hwanchigi remittances remain the largest driver of suspicious cases. Stablecoins, especially Tether, are used in cross-border laundering schemes. Lawmakers push for tighter monitoring and global cooperation. South Korea has reported a dramatic rise in suspicious cryptocurrency transactions in 2025, signalling deepening concerns over money laundering and cross-border crime. According to data from the Financial Intelligence […] The post South Korea sees record surge in suspicious crypto transactions in 2025 appeared first on CoinJournal.

South Korea sees record surge in suspicious crypto transactions in 2025

Par : Coin Journal
2025/09/22 20:26
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011146+1.67%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24973-5.38%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03275-5.83%
  • Hwanchigi remittances remain the largest driver of suspicious cases.
  • Stablecoins, especially Tether, are used in cross-border laundering schemes.
  • Lawmakers push for tighter monitoring and global cooperation.

South Korea has reported a dramatic rise in suspicious cryptocurrency transactions in 2025, signalling deepening concerns over money laundering and cross-border crime.

According to data from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), domestic exchanges filed 36,684 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) between January and August. This already surpasses the combined totals of the previous two years.

Authorities say much of the increase stems from illegal foreign remittance activities, known locally as “hwanchigi”, where digital assets are used to bypass capital controls and funnel money abroad.

The surge highlights how crypto crime has rapidly evolved into a systemic issue for regulators.

Suspicious transactions hit historic highs

The growth in flagged transactions has accelerated in recent years. In 2021, only 199 cases were reported. By 2022, this surged to nearly 18,000, followed by 16,076 in 2023.

The 2024 total doubled that figure, but the 2025 data for August has already set a new record.

The Korea Customs Service (KCS) referred ₩9.56 trillion ($7.1 billion) in crypto-linked crimes to prosecutors between 2021 and August 2025.

More than 90% of these cases were tied to hwanchigi-related laundering activities, where crypto is used as an intermediary to disguise and reroute funds.

Officials note that exchanges are filing STRs at unprecedented levels, showing both increased surveillance and higher levels of suspicious activity.

Stablecoins linked to global transfers

Regulators have increasingly flagged stablecoins as a key tool in illicit cross-border transactions. Stablecoins are designed to mirror fiat currencies and are often used for faster settlement. However, their role in foreign exchange crimes has become more visible.

In May 2025, customs officials exposed a case involving ₩57.1 billion ($42 million) moved between South Korea and Russia using Tether (USDT).

The investigation found two Russian nationals had completed more than 6,000 illegal transfers between 2023 and 2024. Such cases show how stablecoins can be exploited to sidestep financial restrictions, including sanctions and capital controls.

Experts highlighted this risk, pointing to the growing use of stablecoins in the real economy and their vulnerability to criminal misuse.

The South Korean parliament has urged agencies to scale up monitoring to prevent disguised remittances and to trace criminal funds more effectively.

Lawmakers demand stronger measures

South Korean lawmakers have pressed for tougher enforcement mechanisms, particularly against new types of foreign exchange crimes linked to crypto.

Calls have been made for the FIU and KCS to expand coordination, enhance transaction monitoring, and tighten compliance requirements for exchanges.

Authorities are also exploring ways to strengthen cooperation with international regulators. With hwanchigi cases often involving foreign intermediaries and platforms, officials stress the need for global partnerships to limit cross-border laundering.

Discussions focus on enhancing information sharing and creating stricter frameworks for reporting suspicious stablecoin transactions.

A global regulatory challenge

The scale of South Korea’s STR filings mirrors similar concerns elsewhere. The European Union has introduced its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, which sets limits on stablecoin transaction volumes and mandates compliance checks to prevent financial crime.

Meanwhile, central banks in the UK and Europe have considered introducing transaction caps on digital currencies to reduce illicit flows.

South Korea’s data underscores how regulators worldwide are grappling with the same issue: how to balance innovation in digital payments with financial integrity.

With crypto adoption rising, the challenge for policymakers remains preventing misuse without stifling legitimate use of the technology.

The post South Korea sees record surge in suspicious crypto transactions in 2025 appeared first on CoinJournal.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a trader "0xa523" closed his ASTER position, making a profit of US$435,000 and started shorting BTC again. Position size: 684.6 BTC, worth approximately $77.15 million. Liquidation price: $113,922.55.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0001174-4.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:11
Partager
Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

PANews reported on September 22nd that the decentralized exchange Aster announced that the second phase of Aster Genesis will conclude at 23:59 UTC on October 5th (07:59 Beijing Time on October 6th). With two cycles remaining, users can still trade and earn Rh points—4% of the total ASTER supply has been allocated for Phase 2 rewards. Phase 3 will follow shortly thereafter, incorporating spot trading points and updating the rewards mechanism.
Aster
ASTER$1.3174-22.83%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10099-4.71%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 21:37
Partager
BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

The post BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Heavy leverage builds at $118K–$120K, turning the zone into Bitcoin’s next critical resistance test. Rejection from point of interest with delta divergences suggests cooling momentum after the recent FOMC-driven spike. Support levels at $114K–$115K may attract buyers if BTC fails to break above $120K. BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead Bitcoin was trading around $117,099, with daily volume close to $59.1 billion. The price has seen a marginal 0.01% gain over the past 24 hours and a 2% rise in the past week. Data shared by Killa points to heavy leverage building between $118,000 and $120,000. Heatmap charts back this up, showing dense liquidity bands in that zone. Such clusters of orders often act as magnets for price action, as markets tend to move where liquidity is stacked. Price Action Around the POI Analysis from JoelXBT highlights how Bitcoin tapped into a key point of interest (POI) during the recent FOMC-driven spike. This move coincided with what was called the “zone of max delta pain”, a level where aggressive volume left imbalances in order flow. Source: JoelXBT /X Following the test of this area, BTC faced rejection and began to pull back. Delta indicators revealed extended divergences, with price rising while buyer strength weakened. That mismatch suggests demand failed to keep up with the pace of the rally, leaving room for short-term cooling. Resistance and Support Levels The $118K–$120K range now stands as a major resistance band. A clean move through $120K could force leveraged shorts to cover, potentially driving further upside. On the downside, smaller liquidity clusters are visible near $114K–$115K. If rejection holds at the top, these levels are likely to act as the first supports where buyers may attempt to step in. Market Outlook Bitcoin’s next decisive move will likely form around the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.906-6.43%
1
1$0.007167-37.44%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,838.86-2.34%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 16:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A trader closed his ASTER position for a profit of $435,000 and resumed shorting BTC.

Aster Genesis Phase 2 will conclude on October 6, with Phase 3 to include spot trading volumes

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Two car dealerships will accept stablecoin payments in Bolivia through partnerships with Tether and BitGo.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as UK and US Start Crypto Cooperation