South Korea to Unveil Won Stablecoin Bill in October

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 12:21
Portal
PORTAL$0.04448+3.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01413-0.07%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0345+2.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021123-5.74%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.002+6.77%

South Korea is reportedly preparing to introduce a regulatory framework for a won-backed stablecoin, with its financial regulator set to introduce a government bill in October.

On Monday, South Korean news portal MoneyToday reported that the Financial Services Commission (FSC) will unveil the bill as part of a second phase of the nation’s Virtual Asset User Protection Act.

Democratic Party of Korea (DPK) Representative Park Min-kyu said during a policy debate that he received a briefing from the FSC on the policy direction on stablecoins. “The government bill is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly around October,” Park said. 

The bill is expected to outline requirements for issuance, collateral management and internal control systems for stablecoins. The FSC has been working on the framework since 2023 through its virtual asset committee, aiming to set clearer rules for crypto service providers in the country. 

Reducing reliance on dollar-pegged stablecoins

With the United States ramping up its efforts on stablecoin legislation, South Korea is playing catch-up. 

Money Today said that institutionalizing won-pegged stablecoins had gained traction since President Lee Jae-myung pledged it during his campaign.

Several lawmakers have since submitted related proposals, including the Digital Asset Basic Act from Representative Min Byung-deok of the Democratic Party, the Act on the Issuance and Circulation of Value-Stable Digital Assets from Representative Ahn Do-gul of the Planning and Finance Committee and the Act on Payment Innovation Using Value-Pegged Digital Assets from Representative Kim Eun-hye of the People Power Party.

The report also said that local industry stakeholders have cited an urgent need to introduce a won-pegged stablecoin to reduce reliance on dollar-based stablecoin tokens. 

In June, major South Korean banks teamed up to work on a won-pegged stablecoin to protect the currency against growing dollar dominance. The banks said the forthcoming token was set to materialize in late 2025 or early 2026. 

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization tracker RWA.xyz shows that as of Sunday, the total market value for stablecoins was $266.7 billion. The data shows that dollar-pegged stablecoins continue to dominate 99.8% of the market with $266.3 billion. 

Stablecoin market cap data. Source: RWAxyz

Related: Vietnam state-run Military Bank partners with Dunamu to launch crypto exchange

South Korea clamps down on tax evaders

In addition to clarifying stablecoin rules, South Korea has been clamping down on citizens using crypto to avoid paying taxes. 

On Monday, tax officials in Jeju City, the capital of Jeju Province, began freezing and seizing digital assets of users suspected of dodging tax requirements using crypto.

Authorities started investigating nearly 3,000 individuals in arrears for a total of about $14.2 million to confirm if they had holdings that could be seized to settle their tax balances.  

Magazine: South Koreans dump Tesla for Ethereum treasury BitMine: Asia Express

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/south-korea-won-stablecoin-bill-october-dollar-dependence?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.497-2.42%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.43%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.002+6.77%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,015.15-1.36%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01617-0.67%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2453-2.73%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.69-2.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet