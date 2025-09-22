TLDR South Korea’s President Lee Jae-Myung warns that the U.S. trade deal could lead to economic instability. Lee compares the U.S. demand for $350 billion in cash to a neighbor asking for money at the door. South Korea emphasizes the need for safeguards to protect its economy and avoid the risks faced in the 1997 [...] The post South Korea Warns U.S. Deal Could Lead to Financial Crisis appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR South Korea’s President Lee Jae-Myung warns that the U.S. trade deal could lead to economic instability. Lee compares the U.S. demand for $350 billion in cash to a neighbor asking for money at the door. South Korea emphasizes the need for safeguards to protect its economy and avoid the risks faced in the 1997 [...] The post South Korea Warns U.S. Deal Could Lead to Financial Crisis appeared first on CoinCentral.

South Korea Warns U.S. Deal Could Lead to Financial Crisis

2025/09/22 20:29
TLDR

  • South Korea’s President Lee Jae-Myung warns that the U.S. trade deal could lead to economic instability.
  • Lee compares the U.S. demand for $350 billion in cash to a neighbor asking for money at the door.
  • South Korea emphasizes the need for safeguards to protect its economy and avoid the risks faced in the 1997 financial crisis.
  • South Korea seeks flexibility in investment decisions, while the U.S. demands upfront commitments in the trade deal.
  • Tensions rise between the U.S. and South Korea, fueled by trade disputes and security concerns.

South Korea’s President Lee Jae-Myung has raised alarms over a potential economic crisis if Seoul agrees to a trade deal with the U.S. without strong safeguards. Lee cautioned that the agreement could mirror the 1997 Asian financial crisis, which forced South Korea to seek an IMF bailout. His warning comes amid stalled trade talks and increasing pressure from Washington.

South Korea Warns of Crisis Without Safeguards

The U.S. is demanding that South Korea pay $350 billion in cash as part of a trade agreement. This demand, according to President Lee, is akin to a neighbor knocking on the door for money. Lee compared it to the hardline tactics of former President Donald Trump, particularly regarding tariffs. Washington has offered to lower tariffs on South Korean exports in exchange for the hefty cash transfer.

However, Lee argued that this deal would destabilize South Korea’s economy if it proceeds without protective measures. He stressed that providing the cash without a safety net could lead to severe instability in the financial system. “Without a swap-line agreement, the country could face conditions like the 1997 financial crisis,” Lee warned.

Seoul Seeks Safeguards in Deal

Lee emphasized that South Korea cannot accept terms that would give the U.S. full control over investment decisions. He called for guarantees to ensure that only commercially feasible projects would receive funding. Without these safeguards, he argued, South Korean companies could face undue financial risk.

South Korea also highlighted its smaller foreign exchange reserves compared to Japan, which has a permanent swap line with the U.S. Unlike Tokyo, Seoul does not have such an agreement in place. South Korean officials are pressing for flexibility, wanting to maintain control over capital outflows.

Washington, on the other hand, insists on upfront commitments, demanding a fixed framework for the deal. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick argued that Seoul must accept the deal or face the risk of higher tariffs. However, South Korea’s concerns about the return on investment remain unaddressed in the proposed terms.

Tensions Beyond Trade Talks

The trade dispute is only one of the growing tensions between the U.S. and South Korea. Earlier this month, over 300 South Korean workers were detained at a Hyundai battery plant in Georgia, triggering outrage in Seoul. The incident raised concerns about the future of South Korean investments in the U.S., though President Lee later softened the fallout.

Lee suggested that the raid might not have been deliberate and praised President Trump for later offering clemency. Nevertheless, the event has shaken public opinion in South Korea, with many questioning the future of bilateral relations.

In addition to trade issues, South Korea faces heightened security concerns due to growing cooperation between China, Russia, and North Korea. Lee warned that the situation has escalated into a geopolitical contest between authoritarian and democratic powers.

As President Lee prepares for the U.N. General Assembly, the trade standoff remains unresolved, with pressure mounting at home. South Korean businesses worry that uncertainty over the deal could destabilize the economy and harm the currency.

