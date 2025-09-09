South Korean fintech company Toss plans to launch global expansion from Australia, aiming to issue a Korean won stablecoin

Par : PANews
2025/09/09 21:42
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14581-1.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014+1.09%
GUNZ
GUN$0.02289-1.03%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.577+0.50%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4438+1.04%

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Reuters, Toss, a South Korean fintech unicorn, plans to launch its "one-stop" financial application in Australia this year and expand to other markets. Lee Seung-gun, founder and CEO of Toss, said the company aims to issue a stablecoin denominated in the Korean won once regulations allow. "We demonstrated in Korea that startups can compete head-on with established companies, and a similar model can work globally," he said in an interview on Tuesday. The company has established a branch in Australia and plans to launch core services such as peer-to-peer transfers by the end of the year. The company is also evaluating other regions, with Singapore as its primary regional hub.

Reuters reported in July that Toss aims to go public in the United States in the second quarter of 2026 at a valuation of more than $10 billion. Some market observers say its valuation could exceed $15 billion, which would make the IPO the largest by a South Korean company in the United States since 2021.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’

World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’

World App’s parent company, Tools for Humanity, announced the acquisition of the iOS-native ETH wallet Dawn Wallet. The app will be ‘winding down’ in the coming weeks following the transition. According to an official statement on the World Chain site,…
Ethereum
ETH$4,290.31-1.61%
RWAX
APP$0.002552+2.20%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.026-1.70%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 18:29
Partager
Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Bernstein analysts raise Robinhood's price target to $160, foreseeing a 51.7% CAGR and 36% upside. Rapid market share expansion and wealth management potential drive growth.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10014+0.97%
MAY
MAY$0.04261+2.84%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:27
Partager
CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

Ağustos ayının ortalarında 124 bin doları aşarak yeni bir zirveye ulaşan Bitcoin, o zamandan bu yana bir düşüş eğiliminde bulunuyor. Bazı analistler bunun bir ayı piyasasının başlangıcına işaret edebileceğini belirtirken, bazıları ise boğa aşamasında yaşanan sağlıklı bir düzeltme olduğunu savunuyor. Bu konuda son güncel analiz CryptoQuant analisti Axel Adler’den geldi. Buna göre analist, ayı piyasasının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016433-3.27%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help