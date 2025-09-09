South Korean fintech company Toss plans to launch global expansion from Australia, aiming to issue a Korean won stablecoin

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Reuters, Toss, a South Korean fintech unicorn, plans to launch its "one-stop" financial application in Australia this year and expand to other markets. Lee Seung-gun, founder and CEO of Toss, said the company aims to issue a stablecoin denominated in the Korean won once regulations allow. "We demonstrated in Korea that startups can compete head-on with established companies, and a similar model can work globally," he said in an interview on Tuesday. The company has established a branch in Australia and plans to launch core services such as peer-to-peer transfers by the end of the year. The company is also evaluating other regions, with Singapore as its primary regional hub.

Reuters reported in July that Toss aims to go public in the United States in the second quarter of 2026 at a valuation of more than $10 billion. Some market observers say its valuation could exceed $15 billion, which would make the IPO the largest by a South Korean company in the United States since 2021.