South Korean Regulator to Reorganize AML Protocols Ahead of Stablecoin Legislation

Par : CryptoNews
2025/08/19 07:30
Threshold
T$0.01618-0.49%
FORM
FORM$3.5778-3.93%
READY
READY$0.003234-4.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.003+6.54%

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), a top South Korean regulator, has begun to reorganizing its anti-money laundering (AML) protocols ahead of the “institutionalization” of stablecoins.

The FIU said it will conduct stablecoin-related research via external contractors. It will then compile its findings in December this year before drafting a set of guidelines for stablecoin operators and issuers.

Per The Bell Korea, the regulator is likely to recommend amendments to the Specific Financial Information Act, with “significant changes” in store.

The South Korean National Assembly Building in Seoul, South Korea.The South Korean National Assembly Building in Seoul, South Korea. (Source: National Assembly [KOGL Type 1])

South Korean Regulator Readies Stablecoin Regulations

The regulator is likely to impose entry restrictions and business conduct regulations. Many of these will likely focus on the security of the assets that underpin any South Korean stablecoins, as well as data reporting criteria.

An FIU official said that December’s research report would “serve as a foundation for developing AML response measures in response to changes in the virtual asset industry and the institutionalization of stablecoins.”

The official added that the measures would help “improve and supplement the existing system.”

The FIU currently plays a key role in policing domestic crypto exchanges and ensuring their AML compliance.

And the reorganization appears to suggest it expects to become the top AML regulatory authority for stablecoin issuers, despite plans to scrap its parent organization, the Financial Services Commission (FSC).

President Lee Jae-myung has previously announced his intention to do away with the FSC. He wants to merge its operations with those of the finance ministry and the Financial Supervisory Service.

However, recent government plan announcements have made no further mention of scrapping the FSC. And the Blue House has even assigned it crypto-related tasks for 2025.

FIU Set for Important Regulatory Role?

The FIU’s plans, which involve conducting a study on international stablecoin regulations, appear to suggest the regulator expects to police the industry ahead of the rollout of legislation.

Several stablecoin bills are on the agenda at the National Assembly. However, lawmakers are yet to fine-tune the details of these draft laws. They continue to deliberate matters like the possible launch of stablecoin lending services.

Critics note that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and other organizations have warned that stablecoin adoption can lead to increased money laundering risks.

The Bell Korea noted that many countries, including the United States, have been “quick to develop countermeasures.” Conversely, it noted, South Korea, is a “latecomer,” in this regard, as it “still lacks a comprehensive system.”

The media outlet also added that South Korea “still lacks a clear legal definition of stablecoins.”

Thus far, most AML-related legislation (including the Special Financial Transactions Act) and regulations relate to exchanges and crypto wallet operators.

Big Businesses Ready to Make Stablecoin Moves

While lawmakers are yet to form a firm consensus on stablecoin legislation, both major parties agree that businesses should be allowed to issue or make use of KRW-pegged coins.

The headquarters of the South Korean tech giant Naver.The headquarters of the South Korean tech giant Naver. (Source: Maskkwon [CC BY-SA 4.0])

Some of the country’s biggest banks and tech firms have responded by registering stablecoin-related trademarks.

Others have already launched dedicated stablecoin business units as they await the National Assembly’s green light.

Experts expect companies like Kakao and Naver to make significant progress in the stablecoin space.

Both already have a sophisticated network of web-based services, ranging from e-payment platforms to banking and software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.497-2.42%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.43%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.002+6.77%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,015.15-1.36%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01617-0.67%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2453-2.73%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.69-2.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet