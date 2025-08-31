

In a notable pivot, individual investors in South Korea are moving away from traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and altcoins, increasingly favoring shares in cryptocurrency companies. According to data, these investors have poured over $12 billion into stocks of major firms such as Bitmine, Circle, and Coinbase within the current year, showcased prominently on U.S.

Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/south-koreans-pour-investments-into-crypto-stocks