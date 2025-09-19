South Korea’s BDACS Launches First Won-Backed Stablecoin Ahead Of Q4 Framework

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/19 12:00
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,012798-5,57%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08468-1,83%

As the South Korean crypto industry awaits the highly anticipated regulatory framework, digital assets custodian BDACS and financial giant Woori Bank have partnered to launch the first stablecoin pegged to the Korean Won (KRW) on the Avalanche blockchain.

First Won-Pegged Stablecoin Launched On Avalanche

Digital asset custody firm BDACS officially launched the first South Korean won-backed stablecoin, KRW1, on the Avalanche blockchain in collaboration with Woori Bank, one of the four largest domestic financial institutions in the country

According to the X announcement, the stablecoin is currently in a pilot phase, following a successful proof-of-concept (PoC), and each KRW1 token is 1:1 collateralized with won held in escrow at Woori Bank.

BDACS reportedly plans to utilize the won-pegged stablecoin as a “low-cost payment and settlement system for public-sector programs, such as emergency relief disbursements, by significantly lowering payment processing fees.”

Additionally, KRW1 is “built for more than markets,” Avalanche’s X thread read, as it could become a “technical standard for stablecoins in Korea,” with the upcoming regulatory framework.

“BDACS has developed a comprehensive framework, including issuance and management systems as well as a user-facing app supporting peer-to-peer transfers and transaction verification,” the press release detailed.

Harry Ryoo, BDACS’s CEO, affirmed that the digital assets firm is “building the backbone of the digital asset market, serving corporate, institutional, and public-sector partners alike. KRW1 marks a turning point for our company, and we believe it will become a foundational asset for the digital economy.”

Banks, Crypto Industry Anticipate October Framework

KRW1 launches ahead of the regulatory framework by South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC). As reported by Bitcoinist, the financial authority is expected to release the long-awaited guidelines for the issuance and distribution of won-backed stablecoin at the start of next quarter.

On August 18, Park Min-kyu, a member of the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK), affirmed that the government’s bill was expected to be submitted to the National Assembly in October. The lawmaker revealed that he had recently received a report from the FSC on the direction of stablecoins.

The FSC has been working to develop digital assets legislation and shift its regulatory approach, establishing the Virtual Asset Committee in November 2024 to prepare the next phases of its regulatory roadmap and finalize the second one by the end of 2025.

Multiple bills related to the issuance and distribution of won-pegged stablecoins have been introduced in South Korea’s National Assembly, including two rival bills in July by Korea’s ruling and opposition parties.

Ahn Do-gil, a member of the Planning and Finance Committee from the Democratic Party, introduced the “Act on the Issuance and Distribution of Value-Stable Digital Assets.” On the same day, Kim Eun-hye, a member of the Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Committee from the People Power Party (PPP), proposed the “Act on Payment Innovation Using Value-Fixed Digital Assets.”

In June, Min Byung-deok, a member of the National Assembly’s Government Committee, also introduced the “Digital Assets Basic Act,” which proposes allowing the issuance of won-pegged stablecoins and establishing a Digital Asset Committee under the direct authority of the president.

The banking sector has been studying two legalization scenarios, as it’s been unclear whether non-bank entities will be allowed to be stablecoin issuers. Notably, South Korea’s biggest banks have reportedly been in talks with Tether and Circle to discuss potential partnerships.

According to local reports, the CEOs of Shinhan Financial Group and Hana Financial Group CEO had separate meetings last month with Heath Tarbert, the president of Circle and a Tether official. Similarly, KB Financial Group and Woori Bank were also expected to meet with Tarbert.

stablecoin, Avalanche, AVAX, AVAXUSDT

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

The post Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Fidelity Investments purchased 34,740 ETH (~$159.4M) for its spot Ethereum ETF. Institutional demand for Ethereum exposure via regulated investment vehicles remains strong. Fidelity Investments, a major U.S. asset management firm, purchased 34,740 Ethereum tokens valued at $159.4 million for its spot ETF on Thursday. The acquisition reflects continued institutional demand for Ethereum exposure through regulated investment products. Spot Ethereum ETFs launched in mid-2024 following regulatory approval. Ethereum ETFs saw cumulative inflows exceeding $1 billion in their first few months after launch in 2024, reflecting growing mainstream acceptance of digital assets among institutional investors. Fidelity has reported consistent Ethereum purchases for its ETF throughout 2025, with acquisitions ranging from tens to hundreds of millions in value. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fidelity-spot-etf-purchases-ethereum-worth-159-4m/
1
1$0,012568+116,61%
Union
U$0,013853-14,96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017465+0,90%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 13:42
Partager
Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Optimism has outlined its timeline for Superchain Upgrade 16a, a safety-focused upgrade designed to give chains more flexibility and developers better tools. Optimism has unveiled plans for its next major network upgrade which aims to boost safety and flexibility across…
Moonveil
MORE$0,08812+2,63%
Boost
BOOST$0,09562+3,46%
Major
MAJOR$0,16435+1,68%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/19 13:02
Partager
Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) shares retraced in Thursday's after-hours trading after rallying by triple digits during the regular session.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,08812+2,63%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0,00084-45,45%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 12:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Early Investor Guide: 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Maximum ROI

Bitcoin Enthusiasts Criticize Vietnam’s Shut Down of 86 Million Bank Accounts