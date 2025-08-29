South Korea’s First Bitcoin Treasury Launches With $40M Buy-In

Bitcoin

South Korea is entering the corporate Bitcoin race, with newly formed Bitplanet announcing plans to build the country’s first institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury.

Backed by $40 million in capital, the initiative underscores growing interest in BTC among Asian firms.

$40 Million Set Aside for Bitcoin

At Bitcoin Asia 2025, Paul Lee, co-founder and managing partner of Lobo Ventures, revealed that Bitplanet will deploy $40 million into Bitcoin as part of its treasury strategy. The company will emerge from a rebranding of SGA, a CoStack-listed systems integrator, following a 62% acquisition by Lee’s investor consortium earlier this week.

The funds, he confirmed, will be allocated immediately upon launch. Lee stressed that the move was made without debt financing, giving Bitplanet what he called a “streamlined financial structure” and flexibility to expand without leverage risks.

From SGA to Bitplanet

The transition from SGA to Bitplanet marks a pivot toward digital asset management and institutional custody solutions. Asia Strategy Partners, now the largest shareholder, is expected to guide the company’s treasury operations and help develop new Bitcoin-based financial products.

SGA had already gained attention for holding BTC in its corporate treasury, but the new entity aims to scale that approach into a global model for institutional adoption.

Momentum Builds in Korea’s Bitcoin Treasuries

Bitplanet’s launch adds to a wave of corporate Bitcoin activity in the region. In July, Nasdaq-listed K Wave Media secured $1 billion to establish its own Bitcoin treasury, with half of the funds provided through a financing agreement with Anson Funds. Meanwhile, Japanese firm Metaplanet has continued to aggressively expand its holdings, announcing plans this week to raise $881 million to purchase additional BTC.

Traditionally, South Korean blockchain firms have leaned toward XRP-linked financial products, but recent developments suggest a growing appetite for Bitcoin-focused treasury solutions. Analysts believe Bitplanet’s entry could set the stage for South Korea to become a major hub for institutional BTC adoption.

