South Korea’s Ruling Party Pushes Digital Asset Legislation by 2025

South Korea’s ruling Democratic Party has launched a new “Digital Asset Task Force” to push legislation for stablecoins and digital assets. This move aims to protect the nation’s financial sovereignty and establish clearer regulations. Officials plan to pass laws by the end of 2025, responding to rising concerns about virtual assets.
The Democratic Party’s initiative comes in response to the growing role of stablecoins in South Korea’s economy. Han Jung-ae, chair of the party’s policy committee, stressed that the market demands clear legislation.
Korean crypto exchanges transferred over $40 billion in digital assets abroad in the first quarter of 2025. Half of these transactions were stablecoins like USDT and USDC, raising alarms among policymakers. Representative Lee Jung-moon, head of the task force, emphasized that the party does not want to be “pushed along” by external trends but aims to “lead the change.”
The task force aims to introduce stablecoin regulations that protect South Korea’s monetary system. By focusing on a won-backed stablecoin, the party seeks to counterbalance the U.S. dollar-dominated market. “We aim to establish a won-based stablecoin policy,” Lee stated, adding that the country should not follow, but lead in digital asset innovations.
The task force recognizes the importance of consumer protection in digital asset legislation. Peter Chung, head of research at Presto Labs, identified key priorities for the bill.
These will allow companies to experiment with new technologies without heavy regulatory constraints. The task force will work closely with multiple agencies, including the Financial Services Commission and the Bank of Korea, to ensure a balanced approach.
As the Democratic Party moves forward with its crypto task force, it faces competition from the People Power Party. In July, the opposition party introduced its own stablecoin legislation, creating a parliamentary divide. Rep. Ahn Do-geol of the Democratic Party expressed confidence that a bipartisan consensus on the issue could be reached by the end of the year.
