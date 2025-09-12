‘South Park’ Episode Pulled Following Charlie Kirk Shooting

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 03:47
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.825+0.20%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05241+0.53%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.2602-3.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015966-4.69%
CHARLIE
CHARLIE$0.002696-22.97%

Topline

A rerun of a “South Park” episode featuring a parody of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who previously praised the episode as “hilarious,” was pulled from Comedy Central on Wednesday night after Kirk’s fatal shooting at a Utah university.

“South Park” originally aired an episode parodying Charlie Kirk last month. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Getty Images for Paramount+

Key Facts

A rerun of “Got A Nut,” a “South Park” episode that originally aired in August, was pulled from Comedy Central’s Wednesday night schedule, according to Deadline and the Hollywood Reporter, though the episode is still available to stream on Paramount+ as of Thursday afternoon.

In “Got A Nut,” the character Eric Cartman learns another South Park Elementary student, Clyde Donovan, has a podcast where he makes disparaging remarks about women and Jews, according to Cartman’s classmates.

Cartman tries to steal Donovan’s thunder by debating him on his podcast, and he later shows up to an in-person debate Donovan holds to “destroy these woke liberal students” in South Park, sporting a haircut that resembles Kirk’s.

Cartman debates students as he attempts to win an award, the “Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters,” though he eventually loses to Donovan, which enrages him.

During his debates, Cartman tells a student who disagrees with him that she must “hate America and love abortions,” and he shouted at another who called his haircut “stupid.”

Later, during a different debate, Cartman clashes with a student who confronts him about reproductive rights, telling her life begins at conception while the scene cuts to reveal Cartman is actually sitting on a toilet and speaking to the debater through a video call.

Kirk’s portrayal was one of many “South Park” parodies targeting the Trump administration and conservative activists this season, and the episode spoofing Kirk also took aim at President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

How Did Charlie Kirk React To His South Park Portrayal?

Kirk praised the show’s portrayal of him. “They are so mad I’m not mad and that I found South Park funny,” Kirk said in a post on X days after the episode aired. Kirk also posted a TikTok after the episode aired, praising it as “hilarious,” while showing snippets of his portrayal to his followers. Kirk later said in a Fox News interview he viewed the satirization as a “badge of honor.” Kirk told Fox News he is a longtime fan of the show and praised it for being an “equal opportunity offender” across the political spectrum.

What Do We Know About Charlie Kirk’s Shooting?

Kirk was shot and killed at an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday afternoon. Videos circulating social media appeared to show Kirk being struck by a bullet near his neck while speaking to a crowd. Following the shooting, many elected officials, including President Donald Trump, urged prayers for Kirk and decried political violence. “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. A spokesperson for the university said the shooter fired from a campus building about 200 yards away at 12:10 p.m. local time, and the shooter remains at large as of Thursday morning. A manhunt is underway, and the FBI urged people with “information, photos, and video from the incident” to share tips. Kirk, 31, founded Turning Point USA, which advocates for conservative politics on school campuses. Kirk was well known for his social media presence, including his podcast, “The Charlie Kirk Show,” and he had more than 5 million followers on X and 9 million Instagram followers at the time of his death.

Further Reading

Charlie Kirk Shooting: Ammunition Found Engraved With Transgender, Antifascist Ideology, Report Says (Live Updates) (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/09/11/comedy-central-pulls-south-park-rerun-featuring-charlie-kirk-parody-after-shooting-heres-how-series-satirized-him/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Dogecoin’s ETF brings new hype, but Rollblock’s $0.068 presale, 30% revenue share, and 60% token burns make its 20x growth target far more compelling for 2025.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.92+2.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09702-2.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01428-0.27%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/12 05:30
Partager
Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

The post Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 11 September 2025 | 22:00 Tapzi’s presale is attracting investors with its scalable, skill-based blockchain gaming platform. Find out why it could rival CRO in 2025. Ever looked back at early entries like Solana at $0.20 or CRO below $0.03 and thought, “What if I got in then?” 2025’s GameFi narrative may have already found its version of that story with Tapzi ($TAPZI), a skill-based Web3 gaming token priced at just $0.0035 in its ongoing presale. Designed to disrupt the luck-heavy gaming models of the past, Tapzi positions itself at the intersection of gaming merit and scalable tokenomics. Early buyers now have a rare chance to enter before the presale price increases by 30–40% in the next round. With its fair launch model and capped supply, Tapzi is rising fast as one of the best cryptos under 1 cent, targeting sustainable Web3 gaming adoption, not speculative buzz.  Key Takeaways: Tapzi presale priced at $0.0035 with a 30–40% increase expected in the next stage Tokenomics prioritize skill-based rewards, capped supply, and low inflation PvP games fuel real TAPZI demand, with no reliance on emissions Roadmap includes NFTs, tournaments, staking, and DAO rollout by mid-2026 A Skill-to-Earn Model Designed for Web3 Scale Tapzi isn’t another meme coin trying to ride social sentiment. Instead, it’s the first Web3 gaming platform where skill decides the winner, not random number generators or bots. Users stake TAPZI tokens to compete in real-time matches of chess, checkers, and rock-paper-scissors. The prize pool comes directly from staked tokens. Whoever wins by skill takes it. This token flips luck into skill — and could flip your portfolio too. This competitive system gives Tapzi an edge over traditional GameFi platforms, where inflationary emissions and play-to-win mechanics dominate. Tapzi removes those failures and builds something gamers have been asking…
Threshold
T$0.0164+0.06%
holoride
RIDE$0.000947-4.14%
RealLink
REAL$0.06407+2.39%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/12 04:53
Partager
Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

U.S. Treasuries represent the safest and most liquid assets in the world. A U.S. Treasury Bill (T-Bill) is a short-term, debt security issued by the U.S. government. This is considered a highly liquid and risk-free investment exempt from state and local taxes. There are also U.S. Treasury Funds, which are collective investment vehicles such as […] The post Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks? appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.0164+0.06%
Union
U$0.009488-0.23%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001959+27.17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 04:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Dogecoin Struggles To Reclaim Momentum While Analysts Suggest Rollblock Could Offer Sharper 20x Growth

Next Crypto To Explode 1000x: Tapzi Presale Ignites FOMO

Tokenized Treasuries Hit $7.45B ATH – But Can Growth Outpace Risks?

Solana Unlocks Explosive Growth: Is This the ‘SOL Season’?

Dutch Finance Minister Eelco Heinen warns about banker bonus cap