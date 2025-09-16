‘South Park’ Is Back With New Episode This Week. Will It Be Political?

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: (L-R) Matt Stone and Trey Parker attend Paramount+’s South Park In San Diego event during 2025 San Diego Comic-Con on July 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+) Getty Images for Paramount+

South Park Season 27 has been mocking President Donald Trump nonstop, and Kirk was part of the mockery in Episode 2. Following the right-wing activist’s assassination last week, however, will Trey Parker and Matt Stone divert from their political commentary this week?

South Park, of course, returned on July 23 on Comedy Central and debuted the first of 50 new episodes over the next five years on streaming on Paramount+ as part of Parker and Stone’s $1.5 billion deal with Paramount Global.

South Park wasted no time in poking fun at Trump in the new season’s first episode, including graphic scenes depicting the president’s “genitalia” and his special “relationship” with Satan. In addition, Parker and Stone — who have never been shy in targeting anyone or anything — also blasted Paramount Global over the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

While Episode 2 mocked Trump again, Parker and Stone broadened their canvas to target Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as well as Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Vice President JD Vance also made his South Park debut in Season 27 Episode 2, as did the Turning Point USA founder at an awards ceremony titled “The Charlie Kirk Award for Young Masterdebaters.”

Kirk was channeled earlier in the episode by Cartman, who started a conservative podcast after accusing fellow South Park Elementary student Clyde of stealing his rants.

While the episode riled Noem, neither Kirk nor Vance was bothered by the episode and took the recognition in stride and good humor, with both of them using South Park-themed avatars for their X social media accounts.

Despite the fact that Kirk was not offended by the episode — in an interview with Fox News (via Newsweek) afterward, he called the lampooning a “badge of honor” — Comedy Central pulled the episode from its lineup of reruns the day Kirk was assassinated. The episode remains, however, on Paramount+.

Trump And His Policies Were Again Highlighted In ‘South Park’ Season 27, Episodes 3 And 4

It became clear with every episode of South Park Season 27 after Episode 1 that Trey Parker and Matt Stone’s mockery of President Donald Trump and his policies was not going away anytime soon.

Episode 3 focused on world leaders and tech giants coming to the White House to kiss Trump’s ring, while Episode 4 mocked the president’s global tariff policies via the Labubu craze. Labubu dolls, of course, are imported from China, and South Park found a way to tie that craze into doll sacrifices to summon Satan (and Trump by proxy).

But with Charlie Kirk’s assassination, time will soon tell whether Trey Parker and Matt Stone will sideline the show’s political bend — at least for now.

After all, the finger-pointing by both Republicans and Democrats over the dangers of political rhetoric has been going on nonstop since Kirk’s death. Some MAGA supporters, according to The Daily Beast, are faulting South Park’s Kirk episode for contributing to the rhetoric that they claim led to his death.

Since the new episode of South Park on Wednesday comes a week after Kirk’s assassination, Parker and Stone — who are known for working on tight deadlines to keep the show topical — have had plenty of time to scrap any political angles they had for Episode 5. If they didn’t, any criticism of the right in this week’s episode will only give credence to MAGA complaints about the Kirk episode reported on by the Daily Beast.

Per usual, Comedy Central, Paramount+, Parker and Stone have been radio silent about what South Park Season 27, Episode 5 is going to be about. The show’s last post on its official X account, as of the publication of this article, took place on Sept. 3.

The theme of this week’s episode may become clear as soon as Tuesday or Wednesday at the latest, as Comedy Central tends to post teaser photos and/or promo clips of new upcoming episodes.

If South Park Season 27, Episode 5 remains political — specifically anti-Trump — the series needs to consider taking a page from Prime Video’s playbook before airing of The Boys’ Season 4 finale in July of 2024. The episode’s disclaimer condemned political violence following an assassination attempt of the then-Republican presidential candidate Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa., just five days before the show’s season finale aired.

In addition to The Boys’ disclaimer condemning political violence, the show changed the initial name of the episode — Assassination Run — to Season 4 Finale since the show involved politicians being assassinated.

Should Parker and Stone skip the politics, they certainly have other characters they can construct episodes around — specifically Cartman, Kyle, Stan and Kenny — who have mostly taken a back seat this season.

South Park Season 27, Episode 5 airs Wednesday night on cable on Comedy Central and begins streaming on Paramount+ on Thursday.