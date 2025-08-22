South Park rips into Trump’s crypto ties in latest episode

2025/08/22 14:04
The latest episode of the long-running comedy series South Park depicts US President Donald Trump taking gifts of Bitcoin from state officials and tech leaders.

Animated comedy series South Park mocked US President Donald Trump in its latest episode aired on Wednesday, with one part satirizing his ties to crypto.

The episode titled “Sickofancy,” depicted scenes showing parodied versions of tech executives wanting to curry favour with Trump by lining up to give him gifts and lap him with praise.

In two separate scenes, what appears to be a depiction of Microsoft CEO Sundar Pichai and venture capitalist-turned White House crypto and artificial intelligence czar David Sacks are lining up to gift Bitcoin (BTC) to Trump.

Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – "I Was Wrong"

Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”

The professor who predicted that the price of Bitcoin would drop significantly, reaching $100, spoke years later. Continue Reading: Harvard Economics Professor Who Predicted Bitcoin Would Fall to $100 in 2018 Speaks Out Again – “I Was Wrong”
Coinstats2025/08/22 15:28
Pantera's associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Onchain Lens tracking data, a wallet associated with Pantera Capital received 117,032 $HYPE tokens from Nonco, with a total value of approximately
A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
