South Park’s recent prediction markets feature causes speculation over Polymarket appearance

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 06:03
South Park’s Sept. 24 episode tackles prediction markets, and the crypto community is speculating if it will mention platforms such as Polymarket, Kalshi, or Myriad Markets.

The episode description said Kyle and Cartman will feud over a betting app that gains popularity among their classmates, sparking immediate reactions from major platforms in the space.

John Wang, head of crypto at Kalshi, posted episode details on X. He expressed surprise:

Polymarket posted the same details with a casual “oh, hi SouthPark,” acknowledging the show’s attention to their industry.

Bettors start betting

Polymarket users created betting pools centered on the episode’s content. A market asking “Who will trade on a prediction market in South Park?” generated $10,500 in volume across 17 options as of press time.

Cartman led at 87% odds, followed by Butters at 74%, Kyle at 73%, and Stan at 70%. Other characters, including Randy, Kenny, and even Trump and Satan, received lower probabilities.

A second Polymarket pool on episode dialogue moved $9,000, offering 13 betting options. “Predict / Prediction 10+ times” tops the market at 62% odds, while “Poly / Poly- 5+ times” sits at 35%.

References to Trump appear at 40% probability, with various market terminology ranging from 13% to 68% odds.

Users also opened a betting pool on Myriad Markets, asking whether the episode would explicitly mention Polymarket, Kalshi, or Myriad by name.

The $13,200 pool heavily favored “no” at 70.4% odds versus 29.6% for “yes,” with strict resolution terms requiring exact name mentions rather than parodies or generic references.

A Kalshi poll asking “What will the South Park characters say during the prediction market episode?” registered nearly $10,000 as of press time, with “Scam,” (61%) “Election,” (59%) and “MAGA” (42%) leading the odds.

Tarek Mansour, co-founder of Kalshi, noted the creation of “prediction markets on the South Park episode on prediction markets. ”

This marks South Park’s latest engagement with financial technology themes.

The series previously addressed cryptocurrency in multiple episodes, including the 2021 “Post COVID” special, which depicted Bitcoin as the primary payment method of the future, with characters referring to it as “fly-by-night Ponzi schemes.”

The show also satirized NFTs extensively in “Post COVID: The Return of COVID,” featuring Butters as an obsessed NFT dealer.

In another episode, the show mocked Matt Damon’s Crypto.com advertisements in early 2022.

