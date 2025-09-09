Southeast Asian Crypto Scam Networks Sanctioned by U.S. Treasury

2025/09/09 22:29
TLDR

  • OFAC sanctioned nine entities in Myanmar and ten in Cambodia for crypto scams.
  • Americans lost over $10 billion to Southeast Asia-based scams in 2024.
  • Scammers use forced labor, violence, and false job offers to recruit victims.
  • All property of sanctioned entities in the U.S. is blocked under OFAC rules.

The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 19 cybercriminal entities across Southeast Asia on September 8. The move targets nine entities in Shwe Kokko, Myanmar, and ten in Cambodia. These groups are linked to widespread cryptocurrency investment scams.

In 2024, over $10 billion in losses from scams originating in Southeast Asia were reported in the U.S., representing a 66% increase from the previous year. OFAC noted that the groups employ coercion, forced labor, and violence to operate their scams.

Exploitation and Recruitment Tactics

OFAC stated that these criminal networks recruit individuals through false job offers and threats. Victims may face debt bondage, physical violence, and forced prostitution.

John K. Hurley, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said, “Southeast Asia’s cyber scam industry threatens financial security and subjects thousands to modern slavery.” He emphasized that the U.S. will use all available tools to fight organized financial crime.

A common scam type is known as pig-butchering, where victims are manipulated into making deposits on fake crypto platforms. The perpetrators often gain trust by pretending to build romantic relationships online.

Legal Actions and Asset Freezing

OFAC’s sanctions block all property and interests in property of the designated entities in the U.S. or controlled by U.S. persons. Any businesses owned by the sanctioned individuals are also subject to blocking.

The action relies on several executive orders, including E.O. 13851 targeting transnational criminal organizations, E.O. 13694 addressing malicious cyber activities, and E.O. 13818 for human rights abuses. E.O. 14014 targets individuals threatening Burma’s peace and security.

Ongoing U.S. Efforts Against Money Laundering

This action builds on previous measures by the U.S. Treasury. In May, FinCEN identified Cambodia’s Huione Group as a key money laundering risk, noting its role in processing funds from North Korean crypto hacks and Southeast Asian scams.

OFAC and FinCEN measures aim to reduce the financial reach of these networks and protect U.S. citizens from cybercrime. 

The sanctions also send a warning to criminal organizations exploiting crypto for illegal operations.

