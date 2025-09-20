Space and Time Adds USDC Payments to Boost Developer Efficiency

Space and Time incorporates USDC stablecoin on ZK queries, increasing developer convenience and stable payments on-chain.

Space and Time, a blockchain infrastructure project, has incorporated payments in USDC stablecoin in its zero-knowledge (ZK) coprocessing network.

This will enable developers to purchase verifiable on-chain queries with USDC, which the system automatically converts into Space and Time’s native token, SXT.

The relocation relates Space and Time to the global stablecoin economy directly, and makes it easy to pay the developers.

Effortless Payments Unlocked with USDC.

Stablecoins such as the USDC are increasingly the payment rails of choice within decentralized systems as they are stable in comparison to volatile cryptocurrencies.

The new payment system by Space and Time allows developers and enterprises to make transactions in a stable and familiar currency when they are using the platform.

This simplifies the process of absorbing data, proving data verifiability on-chain without the risks of floating token prices.

The collaboration with the issuer of USDC, known as Circle Ventures, provides a stable and widely adopted stablecoin as the center of such transactions.

The efficient Space and Time ZK coprocessing network allows developers to now take advantage and pay in USDC, which reduces entry barriers due to price volatility.

This financial predictability enhances the efficiency and may increase uptake by institutions and data-driven applications.

Bridging Traditional Finance and Blockchain Development

The adoption of USDC means that Space and Time are aligned with the larger trend of adoption of stablecoins in the field of decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain-based enterprise solutions.

The fixed charges of stablecoins provide predictability in the repetitive calculations and lower the capital expenses of both the operators and makers of the node.

This makes it easier on the side of businesses that wish to adopt verifiable blockchain data processes in order to ensure security and immutability.

The ZK coprocessing of Space and Time pushes intensive computations out of the chain but proves them in-chain, which is secure and incurs lower gas fees.

Having USDC as the payment, the enterprises can have a comfortable and predictable route to the establishment of blockchain data proofs in supply chain management, identity checks, and so on.

The shift highlights the growing intertwining of the traditional computing requirements and the innovative blockchain technologies.

