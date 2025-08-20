Space and Time Partners with Walrus to Power Real-Time Insights for Onchain Data

[PRESS RELEASE – Palo Alto, California, August 20th, 2025]

Walrus Explorer delivers verifiable analytics and monitoring tools for Walrus developers and operators

Space and Time, the blockchain for ZK-proven data, has partnered with Walrus to launch the Walrus Explorer, a web-based dashboard that gives developers and operators real-time visibility into Walrus network activity, reliability, and performance. Powered by Space and Time’s Proof of SQL technology, the Walrus Explorer lets developers query and analyze network activity in a trustless way, providing a live, transparent view of the protocol’s health and performance. The Walrus Explorer allows users to inspect detailed data storage activity for individual blobs, including uploads, reads and writes, and availability checks. It also enables monitoring of network performance with metrics on operator behavior, shard distribution, and latency, while providing access to real-time analytics such as usage trends, node reliability, and protocol health. In short, the Walrus Explorer functions as a network operations center for Walrus, allowing developers and operators to verify and optimize their decentralized data infrastructure.

In addition to the Walrus Explorer, Space and Time, and Walrus are partnering to build a comprehensive solution for onchain builders. Space and Time’s ZK-verified query engine works in concert with the Walrus data layer to provide a powerful foundation for trustless, onchain data pipelines. Developers can store and manage large-scale data with Walrus while running verifiable queries, aggregations, and analytics through Space and Time, supporting use cases ranging from DeFi compliance to tokenized real-world asset tracking.

Space and Time’s integration follows other recent technical adoptions, including partnerships with Nami Cloud and Pipe Network, which continue to expand the capabilities and reach of the Walrus data layer across the Web3 ecosystem.

About Walrus

Walrus is the global data layer for developers, providing decentralized infrastructure and services including data storage, availability, programmability, and access controls. From AI to media and gaming to DeFi, Walrus gives builders full control over their data and new ways to create value. Created by Mysten Labs, the team behind Sui, Walrus launched on Mainnet in March 2025. To learn more, users can visit walrus.xyz.

