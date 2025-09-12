SPACE ID Partners with 0G Labs to Roll Out AI-Friendly .0g Domains

2025/09/12 22:00
SPACE ID, a well-known digital identity firm, has collaborated with 0G Labs, an AI L1 blockchain for on-chain AI apps. The partnership aims to streamline digital identity within the AI sector with the launch of .0g domains. As SPACE ID’s official X announcement discloses, this collaboration is set to redefine the digital identity, making it compatible with the AI-led future. Additionally, the development is anticipated to play the role of a cornerstone for smooth digital commerce and human-AI interactions.

SPACE ID and 0G Labs Partner to Streamline Digital Identity by Unveiling .0g Domains

The partnership between SPACE ID and 0G Labs takes into account the launch of .0g domains. This initiative reportedly endeavors to streamline digital identity with the provision of human-readable names in the place of complicated wallet addresses. Complementing this development, 0G Labs is devoted to running AI workloads and broadening machine economy. Hence, it facilitates more than 650M transfers on testnet, 22M active accounts, as well as a network containing 8,000+ validators. Additionally, the platform’s infrastructure offers a 50,000 times greater speed and 100 times fewer charges in comparison with conventional blockchains.

Driving Seamless Onboarding with Secure AI Identities to Benefit Web3 Developers

According to SPACE ID, the partnership with 0G Labs benefits Web3 users, AI architects, and developers. Particularly, the builders can unlock streamlined onboarding, improved trust frameworks focusing on AI-driven apps, and decreased operational charges. Ultimately, the beneficiaries can anticipate improved usability, streamlined access to AI-led services, and protected agent identification.

Staked Ether hits record high driven by corporate crypto treasury adoption: Finance Redefined

Over 28% of Ether's supply is now locked, signaling tightening liquidity conditions, as more Nasdaq-listed companies establish corporate crypto reserves.
XRP: $5 Next? Massive Test Coming

Deciding factor for XRP is descending trendline that dictates price's performance
Dogecoin Up 20% In A Week And Poised For The 'Last Big Rally Of The Cycle', Analyst Says

Dogecoin surges 20% due to optimism around DOGE ETF launch and technical signals. Analyst predicts 'last big rally' with potential for altcoins.
