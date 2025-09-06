SpaceX reaches 500 orbital rocket launches and landings

Key Takeaways

  • SpaceX has achieved a combined total of 500 orbital rocket launches and landings.
  • This milestone showcases SpaceX’s leadership in reusable rocket technology, enabling boosters to return and land vertically.

SpaceX reached 500 orbital rocket launches and landings today, marking a milestone for the private space company.

The achievement encompasses the company’s combined total of orbital rocket launches and successful landings since it began operations.

SpaceX has pioneered the development of reusable rocket technology, allowing boosters to return to Earth and land vertically for potential reuse in future missions.

The milestone reflects the company’s rapid scaling of launch operations in recent years, driven primarily by its Falcon 9 rocket program and regular missions to deploy Starlink satellites, deliver cargo to the International Space Station, and conduct commercial satellite launches for various customers.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/spacex-500-orbital-rocket-launches-landings/

