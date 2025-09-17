Spanish Banking Giant Banco Santander Rolls Out Retail Crypto Services

Banco Santander has begun offering retail crypto trading through its online bank Openbank, marking one of the boldest moves yet by a major European lender into digital assets.

Starting Tuesday, Openbank customers in Germany can buy and sell Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon and Cardano. The bank said it will add more tokens in the coming months and expand the service to Spanish clients in the weeks ahead.

The launch places Santander among the first large European banks to offer retail crypto services at scale, following the implementation of the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation.

Santander Bets on Crypto as Retail Demand Grows in Europe

It also points to growing interest in the sector at a time when US banks are considering similar offerings, following recent legislation on stablecoins and President Donald Trump’s open endorsement of the industry.

Openbank plans to broaden the range of digital currencies available and add new features, including direct conversion between tokens. The service charges 1.49% fees per transaction, with a minimum of one euro, and no custody fees.

For German retail clients, the addition of crypto extends Openbank’s growing suite of investment tools. The platform already offers an automated Robo Advisor, access to more than 3,000 stocks, 3,000 funds from over 120 asset managers and more than 2,000 exchange traded funds.

Earlier this year, it also introduced a broker platform equipped with artificial intelligence tools that provide target prices for more than 1,000 European and US shares.

The bank said expanding into crypto is a natural step in strengthening Openbank’s appeal to investors looking for diversified products. By entering Germany first, Santander is also testing demand in Europe’s largest economy, where traditional banks have started to face competition from fintech firms offering retail access to digital assets.

Spain, where Santander is headquartered, will follow shortly. Local regulators there have been cautious but increasingly open to well-regulated crypto offerings, especially after MiCA came into force.

Santander Aims to Retain Younger, Tech-Savvy Investors

By aligning its services with the new European framework, Santander is signaling confidence that mainstream banks can play a leading role in bringing digital assets into regulated finance.

The push mirrors developments in Germany, where banks such as Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank have explored digital custody and token services, and comes as European retail demand for crypto remains resilient despite volatility.

For Santander, the move also reflects a bid to keep younger, tech-savvy investors within its ecosystem. Analysts say offering crypto alongside traditional investments could help the bank capture clients who might otherwise shift assets to fintech platforms.

The global backdrop is favorable for such a rollout. With the US Federal Reserve expected to cut rates this week, optimism for risk assets has lifted Bitcoin and Ethereum, reinforcing investor appetite. In Europe, MiCA’s clarity is giving institutions the legal cover to move faster.