The post Spectacular AI growth to spark serious jobs issue for Fed: Zervos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Long-time market bull David Zervos is worried the Federal Reserve is overlooking how the artificial intelligence boom will impact the jobs market. “We could actually have a pretty strong growth economy. Your AI story… [is] something really pretty spectacular. But the job growth side of it is not nearly as comfortable as you would like it to be,” he told CNBC’s “Fast Money” this week. “That’s a dilemma for the Fed.” Zervos, a CNBC contributor, alluded to the central bank’s full employment and price stability mandate. “Imagine a world maybe where we’re [the economy] growing at three and a half or four [percent.] Things are really good, but the unemployment rate keeps ticking up,” he said. Zervos, who has been considered one of the potential candidates to ultimately replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, contends the central bank should be more focused on the labor market right now than inflation. “The smartest AI guys I know, the guys who have made the money in the largest amounts, and you know them. You have them on these shows. They’ve been saying for a while [that] they’re early in all the stocks,” he said. “These are the people that are telling me in meetings we’re going to lose three to five million jobs in the next three to four years. Maybe even faster.” Join us on Thursday, December 11th for a front-row seat to the ultimate holiday trading experience with Melissa Lee and the “Fast Money” traders, live from the Nasdaq Marketplace. Get your tickets now: cnbcevents.com/fastmoneylive Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/27/spectacular-ai-growth-to-spark-serious-jobs-issue-for-fed-zervos.htmlThe post Spectacular AI growth to spark serious jobs issue for Fed: Zervos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Long-time market bull David Zervos is worried the Federal Reserve is overlooking how the artificial intelligence boom will impact the jobs market. “We could actually have a pretty strong growth economy. Your AI story… [is] something really pretty spectacular. But the job growth side of it is not nearly as comfortable as you would like it to be,” he told CNBC’s “Fast Money” this week. “That’s a dilemma for the Fed.” Zervos, a CNBC contributor, alluded to the central bank’s full employment and price stability mandate. “Imagine a world maybe where we’re [the economy] growing at three and a half or four [percent.] Things are really good, but the unemployment rate keeps ticking up,” he said. Zervos, who has been considered one of the potential candidates to ultimately replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, contends the central bank should be more focused on the labor market right now than inflation. “The smartest AI guys I know, the guys who have made the money in the largest amounts, and you know them. You have them on these shows. They’ve been saying for a while [that] they’re early in all the stocks,” he said. “These are the people that are telling me in meetings we’re going to lose three to five million jobs in the next three to four years. Maybe even faster.” Join us on Thursday, December 11th for a front-row seat to the ultimate holiday trading experience with Melissa Lee and the “Fast Money” traders, live from the Nasdaq Marketplace. Get your tickets now: cnbcevents.com/fastmoneylive Zoom In IconArrows pointing outwards Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/27/spectacular-ai-growth-to-spark-serious-jobs-issue-for-fed-zervos.html

Spectacular AI growth to spark serious jobs issue for Fed: Zervos

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 05:25
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1211+0.16%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.01259-8.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009639-27.47%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001923+5.71%
Boom
BOOM$0.007967+0.87%

Long-time market bull David Zervos is worried the Federal Reserve is overlooking how the artificial intelligence boom will impact the jobs market.

“We could actually have a pretty strong growth economy. Your AI story… [is] something really pretty spectacular. But the job growth side of it is not nearly as comfortable as you would like it to be,” he told CNBC’s “Fast Money” this week. “That’s a dilemma for the Fed.”

Zervos, a CNBC contributor, alluded to the central bank’s full employment and price stability mandate.

“Imagine a world maybe where we’re [the economy] growing at three and a half or four [percent.] Things are really good, but the unemployment rate keeps ticking up,” he said.

Zervos, who has been considered one of the potential candidates to ultimately replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell, contends the central bank should be more focused on the labor market right now than inflation.

“The smartest AI guys I know, the guys who have made the money in the largest amounts, and you know them. You have them on these shows. They’ve been saying for a while [that] they’re early in all the stocks,” he said. “These are the people that are telling me in meetings we’re going to lose three to five million jobs in the next three to four years. Maybe even faster.”

Join us on Thursday, December 11th for a front-row seat to the ultimate holiday trading experience with Melissa Lee and the “Fast Money” traders, live from the Nasdaq Marketplace. Get your tickets now: cnbcevents.com/fastmoneylive

Arrows pointing outwards

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/27/spectacular-ai-growth-to-spark-serious-jobs-issue-for-fed-zervos.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto Presales To Buy In California With Shiba Inu And Snek

Best Crypto Presales To Buy In California With Shiba Inu And Snek

The post Best Crypto Presales To Buy In California With Shiba Inu And Snek appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if the next millionaire-maker token slipped away while you stood on the sidelines? The crypto market has a way of turning small, almost forgettable sums into jaw-dropping fortunes, but only the quick movers get to ride the rocket. History has shown us how early buyers of meme coins changed their lives overnight, and the same opportunity might be knocking again. Shiba Inu is buzzing after rolling out new ecosystem upgrades that have reignited old excitement, while Snek is stirring fresh waves with its growing, community-driven developments. But despite the noise, the spotlight is tilting sharply toward MoonBull, a new meme coin that just launched its presale and is already sparking urgency across presale token lists. With whispers of an eye-popping 24,540 percent ROI and investors scrambling to secure their seats before the stages vanish, even a moment of hesitation could end up costing a fortune. MoonBull’s Power Play: Rewards, Scarcity, and Smart Referrals Every $MOBU sale triggers a dynamic cycle designed to boost the ecosystem. A 2% liquidity injection strengthens the trading pool, stabilizing price swings and reducing slippage, making MoonBull resilient even during high-volume trades. Another 2% is instantly rewarded to holders, allowing your balance to grow passively as transaction volume rises, directly linking community activity with individual gains. Meanwhile, 1% of every sale is burned, permanently reducing supply and increasing token rarity, setting the stage for long-term value growth. Building momentum doesn’t stop there. MoonBull’s referral system turns your network into real rewards. Share your code: your invitee gains 15% extra tokens, and you instantly receive 15% of their purchase. Top monthly referrers enjoy USDC bonuses — 10% for the first three spots, 5% for fourth and fifth. With $8.05 billion $MOBU allocated for referrals, all rewards are automatic, fair, and transparent. This innovative system combines scarcity,…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000498-1.96%
SNEK
SNEK$0.0037002+0.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009855-25.83%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 06:17
Partager
Will dogwifhat [WIF] break $1.29 or stay stuck in consolidation?

Will dogwifhat [WIF] break $1.29 or stay stuck in consolidation?

WIF traders leaned hard on the buy side, setting up a breakout battle at $1.29.
dogwifhat sol
WIF$0.733-2.52%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:00
Partager
Worldcoin to $2? – THREE signals WLD traders must watch

Worldcoin to $2? – THREE signals WLD traders must watch

Worldcoin gains 10% on derivatives inflows, but spot selling raises doubts. Could $2 hold?
Worldcoin
WLD$1.27-0.93%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02216+2.02%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/28 05:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto Presales To Buy In California With Shiba Inu And Snek

Will dogwifhat [WIF] break $1.29 or stay stuck in consolidation?

Worldcoin to $2? – THREE signals WLD traders must watch

Exploring the Future of Crypto Investments in 2025

Top Analyst Says XRP Could Be the Next Bitcoin: Here’s Why