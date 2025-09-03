SpherePay Now Supports Aptos for High-Speed, Low-Cost Stablecoin Transfers

2025/09/03
2025/09/03 21:00
Wilmington, Deleware, September 3rd, 2025, Chainwire

Sphere Laboratories and the Aptos Foundation today announced a new integration that brings Aptos support to SpherePay, Sphere’s stablecoin payments platform. The integration enables faster, lower-cost cross-border transactions for fintechs and platforms that rely on stablecoins for global operations.

Now live across SpherePay’s Dashboard and API products, the Aptos routing option offers sub-second finality (~400ms) and ultra-low fees, making it well-suited for high-frequency flows where cost and speed materially impact financial outcomes, including scenarios like global supplier disbursements, liquidity rotation between operating entities, and platform-based stablecoin transfers to end users.

SpherePay works with emerging fintechs, global payout platforms, and infrastructure builders– teams that care about cost efficiency, operational resilience, and compliance as they expand across markets and chains. SpherePay provides the orchestration layer (supporting on- and off-ramps, multi-chain transfers, and compliance controls), while the Aptos Network delivers the underlying performance through its Move-based virtual machine. Aptos has seen usage surge across its ecosystem, reaching 15 million monthly active users in Q1 2025 and processing over $200 million in stablecoin volume that quarter.

ABOUT SPHERE LABORATORIES

Sphere Labs builds stablecoin payment infrastructure designed to expand access, reduce friction, and power participation in a more connected global economy. Its flagship product suite, SpherePay, enables near instant, compliant money movement through APIs, no-code tools and a high-touch OTC desk. From emerging fintech platforms to established financial institutions, teams use SpherePay to send, receive, and convert stablecoins with speed, transparency, and compliance. Users can learn more at spherepay.co.

ABOUT APTOS FOUNDATION

Aptos Foundation is dedicated to supporting the development and ecosystem of the Aptos protocol. By unlocking a blockchain with seamless usability, Aptos Foundation aims to bring the benefits of decentralization to the masses. For more information about Aptos Foundation and its initiatives, users can visit: www.aptosfoundation.org

ABOUT APTOS NETWORK

Aptos is a high-performance proof-of-stake layer-one blockchain. Aptos’ breakthrough technology, scalable infrastructure and user safeguards are designed to power the next generation of financial systems by offering unparalleled high throughput and low latency that can scale to billions of users.

Contact

Cameron Crowe
[email protected]

