Spirit Airlines files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy again

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 04:36

A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 taxis at Los Angeles International Airport after arriving from Boston on September 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Kevin Carter | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Spirit Airlines on Friday filed for bankruptcy protection, just months after the budget carrier failed to secure better financial footing when it came out of Chapter 11 protection in March.

Spirit debtholders agreed in its previous bankruptcy, which began in November, to exchange debt for equity, but the carrier avoided bigger changes to cut costs, like getting rid of planes or more dramatically shrinking the carrier’s footprint.

“Since emerging from our previous restructuring, which was targeted exclusively on reducing Spirit’s funded debt and raising equity capital, it has become clear that there is much more work to be done and many more tools are available to best position Spirit for the future,” Spirit CEO Dave Davis said in a news release on Friday.

Spirit’s aircraft lessors had reached out to rival airlines in recent weeks to gauge executives’ interest in some of the carrier’s planes, according to people familiar with the matter.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/29/spirit-airlines-chapter-11-bankruptcy.html

