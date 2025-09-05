Sportsbook CEOs expect record betting ahead of NFL kickoff

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 00:08
MemeCore
M$1.37567+37.01%
Union
U$0.01102+120.40%
RealLink
REAL$0.05929-2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09816-1.70%
Triathon
GROW$0.017-29.75%

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins has never been more enthusiastic about the kickoff to the NFL — sports betting’s biggest season.

It’s second only to the Super Bowl in terms of importance for acquiring customers and growing the overall betting pool, Robins told CNBC at the Bank of America Gaming and Lodging Conference.

“The numbers just keep going up right into kickoff, and it’ll continue through Sunday,” Robins said. “We’re seeing big numbers, record numbers, and we’re really excited about what we’re going to see through the start of the season.”

The American Gaming Association estimates legal betting in the U.S. will grow by 8.5% this NFL season, to $30 billion.

DraftKings and its competitors have largely seen declines in the costs to acquire customers even as legal sports betting opportunities continue to expand. Sports betting has proven to be resilient even amid volatility in consumer sentiment and broader concerns over discretionary spending.

“We’re seeing nothing to suggest that there’s any slowdown in the numbers for our business right now, everything is going up,” Robins said.

DraftKings beat Wall Street expectations for revenue and profit when it reported second-quarter results in August, surprising investors with significant growth.

BetMGM, jointly owned by MGM Resorts and Entain is also demonstrating real momentum, raising earnings guidance for a second time this year.

BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt told CNBC that last week was the sportsbook’s best ever in terms of revenue, with pre-season volume up 30%.

“We’re seeing no softness. We’re seeing no reduction in average bet size. We’re seeing no reduction in how many active sessions per week, per month, that players are engaging with BetMGM,” Greenblatt said when assessing the strength of the American consumer.

“I’m delighted to say that our sector seems to be behaving in a contrarian manner, ” he said.

Greenblatt is especially enthusiastic about the cross-selling opportunities with NFL kickoff. He says 60% of sports bettors will then wager on online casino games, or iGaming, which has higher profit margins than sports betting.

The nation’s leading sportsbooks are facing new competition — as well as potential opportunities — in the form of prediction markets events contracts, where odds change based on trades, like stock prices. Events contracts in the financial markets are regulated by the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission.

Front Office Sports reported in July that DraftKings was in talks to buy Railbird, an exchange that received CFTC approval to begin trading.

Robins declined to comment on the report, but said he’s interested, though cautious, about entering predictions markets.

“We’re regulated in a lot of states, and some states have taken a very adversarial position, so we have to obviously be careful and engage the regulator,” Robins said, adding DraftKings is unwilling to risk any threat to its sports betting licenses.

In August, Flutter-owned FanDuel announced a partnership on financial events contracts with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. And Underdog, the fantasy and sports gaming company, announced on CNBC Tuesday that it will partner with Crypto.com to offer sports predictions markets. Robinhood, Kalshi and Polymarket are also offering sports trades.

“Rapidly growing volumes, new product launches, especially around player props and parlays, and more clear direct marketing by prediction markets (post recent fundraising) are all key developments to watch for,” said Bank of America research analyst Shaun Kelly.

Investors will also be watching to see how federal courts rule on the pending question of whether sports predictions are in fact a form of sports betting. States and tribes argue it is and that offering sports trades through predictions markets violates tribes’ sovereign rights or states’ rights to legalize sports gambling.

MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle told the BofA Gaming and Lodging conference Thursday he doesn’t endorse the predictions markets.

“Our view is that invites the federal government into a space it’s never been, and it’s not a place we’d like to see this marketplace go. Full stop,” he said.

The NFL told its employees they are under the same restrictions with regards to sports predictions markets as they are for betting. The league has said it worries about the integrity of the game in the face of the possibility of price distortion and other kinds of manipulation.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/04/sportsbook-ceos-expect-record-betting-ahead-of-nfl-kickoff.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00157-2.42%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
AaveToken
AAVE$309.19-5.01%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.09817-1.51%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0949-44.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001806-3.93%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Partager
BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blockspaceforce-mainnet-capital-hedge-fund/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017416-1.68%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock