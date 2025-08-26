Spot Bitcoin ETFs end six-day outflow streak with $219M inflows

Fidelity and BlackRock led the rebound in spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday, with FBTC pulling in $65.56 million and IBIT adding $63.38 million.

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) ended a six-day streak of net outflows on Monday, with $219 million in daily inflows.

ETF data platform SoSoValue showed that spot Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs rebounded on Monday, marking a shift in sentiment after six consecutive trading days of net outflows.

The outflow streak started on Aug. 15 and extended through Friday, with the biggest outflows coming at $523.31 million on Aug. 19, followed by $311.57 million on Wednesday.

Read more