Spot Bitcoin ETFs Lead $1 Billion Crypto Surge as Ethereum Follows

Combined, the two asset classes drew more than $1 billion in net new capital, extending their multi-day streaks of investor interest.

Bitcoin ETFs Lead With Strong Gains

Bitcoin products captured the bulk of activity, bringing in $642 million in a single day. Fidelity’s FBTC was the top performer with $315 million in inflows, while BlackRock’s IBIT added $265 million. Smaller contributions came from Bitwise BITB ($29 million), Ark & 21Shares ($19 million), VanEck HODL ($8 million), and Grayscale BTC ($6 million).

Trading volume across all Bitcoin ETFs reached nearly $3.9 billion, with combined net assets now standing at $153 billion. That figure represents more than 6.6% of Bitcoin’s total market capitalization — a sign of the growing influence institutional vehicles wield over the asset.

Ethereum ETFs Pick Up Momentum

Ethereum funds also had a strong showing, booking $406 million in net inflows. BlackRock’s ETHA led with $166 million, narrowly edging out Fidelity’s FETH at $163 million. Other notable contributions came from Grayscale’s ETHE ($24 million) and ETH trust ($18 million), as well as Bitwise ETHW ($17 million).

Smaller but steady additions were made by 21Shares TETH ($7 million) and VanEck ETHV ($7 million). In total, ETH ETF trading volumes reached $2.55 billion, with $30.3 billion in net assets — equal to 5.4% of Ethereum’s market cap, slightly higher than the prior day.

Market Setting

The ETF momentum is playing out against a backdrop of renewed price strength in both majors. Bitcoin traded at $115,846 on the day, supported by a $2.3 trillion market cap and daily turnover above $46 billion. Ethereum hovered near $4,725, its highest level this month, with trading volumes climbing past $39 billion.

The persistent inflows underscore how spot ETFs are cementing themselves as a primary gateway for institutional capital into crypto. Analysts say the combination of strong trading activity, favorable regulatory tailwinds, and heightened global demand for digital assets has created an environment where ETFs are no longer just complementary products — they are becoming central to market structure.

