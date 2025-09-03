Spot Bitcoin ETFs see strong inflows as Ethereum funds see outflows

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 16:33
ETHW
ETHW$1.572-1.38%
Movement
MOVE$0.119+0.42%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.153-7.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017728+5.32%
MAY
MAY$0.04231-1.07%
  • Data from SoSoValue showed Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of $332.7 million.

  • In contrast, spot Ethereum ETFs posted $135.3 million in daily net outflows.

  • Alongside ETF flows, Bitcoin’s spot price continued its rebound this week.

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded significant inflows on Tuesday, surpassing their Ethereum counterparts in terms of investor interest.

Data from SoSoValue showed Bitcoin ETFs saw net inflows of $332.7 million. Fidelity’s FBTC led with $132.7 million, followed by BlackRock’s IBIT, which attracted $72.8 million.

Other issuers, including Grayscale, Ark & 21Shares, Bitwise, VanEck, and Invesco, also reported net inflows during the day, according to the same data.

Ethereum ETFs report $135.3 million in outflows

In contrast, spot Ethereum ETFs posted $135.3 million in daily net outflows.

Fidelity’s FETH accounted for $99.2 million of the withdrawals, while Bitwise’s ETHW registered $24.2 million in negative flows.

The reversal comes after Ethereum products outperformed Bitcoin ETFs through August.

Analysts attributed the earlier strength to what they described as a rotational shift toward Ethereum, pointing to its yield-generating features, improved regulatory outlook, and adoption by corporate treasuries.

For August overall, Bitcoin ETFs recorded net outflows of $751 million, while Ethereum ETFs saw $3.87 billion in inflows, according to SoSoValue.

Bitcoin price extends recovery

Alongside ETF flows, Bitcoin’s spot price continued its rebound this week.

At the time of writing on Wednesday, Bitcoin traded at around $111,200, after closing Tuesday above the 100-day Exponential Moving Average at $110,720.

The move follows a nearly 5% correction the previous week, but the recovery suggests momentum may be stabilising.

Technical indicators showed the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 45, approaching the neutral 50 level, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) lines moved closer together with a fading red histogram. Both signals indicate waning bearish momentum.

If the recovery holds, analysts suggest bitcoin could test daily resistance at $116,000. However, a correction could see prices move back toward support around $105,573.

Ethereum finds support at $4,232

Ethereum also staged a recovery after retesting support at $4,232. The token bounced slightly on Sunday before facing resistance at $4,488 on Monday.

It again held support at $4,232 the following day and was trading near $4,328 on Wednesday.

If the $4,232 support level continues to hold, Ethereum could attempt to break resistance at $4,488.

A successful close above that level could set the stage for a move toward its record high of $4,956.

Ripple also followed the broader trend, edging higher in line with bitcoin and Ethereum’s rebound.

 

Share this article
Categories
Tags

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/spot-bitcoin-etfs-strong-inflows-as-ethereum-funds-see-outflows/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

President Trump slams Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to cut interest rates, leaving America’s monetary policy unchanged again. As a result, Bitcoin has seen minimal price movement ever since. In a recent post shared to Trump Media & Technology…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.406+0.28%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,410.56+1.33%
Everscale
EVER$0.00983+4.02%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 17:27
Partager
Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1555+101.42%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:59
Partager
H100 Group purchased an additional 47.16 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to over 1,000.

H100 Group purchased an additional 47.16 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to over 1,000.

PANews reported on September 3rd that Swedish listed company H100 Group announced it had purchased an additional 47.16 Bitcoins at an average price of approximately SEK 1,058,103 per coin, bringing its total holdings to 1,004.56 Bitcoins. The company stated that it had reached the first 1,000 Bitcoin milestone and would continue to expand its Bitcoin reserves.
Partager
PANews2025/09/03 18:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump slams Powell’s rate stance as BTC price flatlines

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

H100 Group purchased an additional 47.16 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to over 1,000.

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

HIVE Digital Technologies Completes Phase 2 of Its Yguazú Project in Paraguay Reaching 18 EH/s, Producing 8 Bitcoin per Day from Hydroelectric Power