Spot Ether ETFs See $197M Outflows, Second-Largest Ever

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 04:35
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004741-5.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020353-6.25%
Everscale
EVER$0.00736-5.03%
Major
MAJOR$0.15672-1.90%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076-6.17%

Spot Ether funds started a new week with a major sell-off, posting almost $200 million in outflows on Monday in extending a trend that started last week.

Spot Ether (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw $196.7 million of outflows, marking their second-largest daily outflow since launching. Monday’s outflows were only topped by $465 million on Aug. 4, according to SoSoValue.

The latest outflows followed Friday’s $59 million, bringing the two-day total to $256 million.

Still, the outflows remained modest compared with the record $3.7 billion inflow streak over the previous eight trading days, when some single-day inflows topped $1 billion.

BlackRock’s ETHA sees $87 million in outflows

According to Farside data, BlackRock and Fidelity saw the biggest ETH ETF outflows among issuers on Monday, totaling $87 million and $79 million, respectively.

On Friday, Fidelity’s Ethereum Fund (FETH) posted $272 million in outflows, significantly contributing to the total $59 million in daily outflows.

Proof-of-Stake, Stocks, Ether Price, Staking, Ethereum ETF, BlackRockEther ETF flows by issuer. Source: Farside.co.uk

BlackRock has become one of the largest institutional holders of Ether. According to official data for the iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA), the fund held about 3.6 million ETH, valued at $15.8 billion, as of Friday.

Since then, the dollar value of ETHA’s holdings has declined by 1.5% to the $15.6 billion reported on Monday.

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) holdings as of Friday and the fund’s net assets as of Monday. Source: BlackRock

In this period, the ETH price has tumbled around 6.5%, according to CoinGecko.

Ether unstaking queue repeatedly hits new highs

The record Ether ETF outflows and turbulent ETH prices come amid an ongoing surge in the Ether unstaking queue, or the amount of Ether awaiting withdrawal from staking pools by Ethereum validators.

According to ValidatorQueue, a third-party website tracking the validator queues on the Ethereum proof-of-stake (PoS) network, the validator’s exit line broke an all-time high of 910,000 ETH worth about $3.9 billion on Tuesday.

The data also suggested that validators now have to wait at least 15 days and 14 hours to unstake their ETH.

Ethereum validator queue in Ether. Source: ValidatorQueue.com

Some crypto market observers have highlighted the potentially negative outcomes of the ongoing ETH unstaking queue growth, warning of a looming “unstakening.”

“The flippening will never happen but the unstakening is coming,” Bitcoin (BTC) advocate Samson Mow wrote on X last Thursday.

Related: Ether trader turns $125K into $43M, locks in $7M after market downturn

He also suggested that the price of ETH related to BTC may revert to “0.03 or lower.” At the time of writing, Ether traded at 0.036 BTC, according to TradingView.

Ether ETFs gain ground versus Bitcoin ETFs

Spot Ether ETFs have been flipping Bitcoin ETFs in terms of inflows the past few weeks, reflecting a growing investor appetite for ETH over BTC.

According to data by Hildobby, a data analyst at Dragonfly, the ratio of BTC supply versus BTC held in ETFs was at 6.4% as of Monday, compared to a 5% ratio for ETH and Ether ETFs.

Source: Hildobby

“If the current growth rate continues, the ETH-ETF will surpass the BTC-ETF in terms of the percentage of total supply contained by September,” the analyst predicted on Monday.

Magazine: Coinbase calls for ‘full-scale’ alt season, Ether eyes $6K: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 10 – 16

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/ether-etfs-197m-outflows-second-largest?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02219-11.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016906-6.37%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-4.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05082+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-0.65%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+1.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05797+0.78%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03852-2.94%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules