Spot Ethereum ETFs outpace Bitcoin counterparts with $307M in Inflows

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 17:32
MemeCore
M$0.41708-1.06%
ETHW
ETHW$1.696+1.73%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005356-0.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018196-0.06%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002974-1.22%
  • US spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted $307 million in net inflows on Wednesday.

  • By contrast, spot bitcoin ETFs registered $81.3 million in inflows.

  • Since August 21, spot Ether ETFs have seen $1.83 billion in inflows.

US spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted $307 million in net inflows on Wednesday, extending their lead over spot bitcoin ETFs, according to SoSoValue data.

BlackRock’s ETHA drew the largest single-day inflow at $262.6 million, followed by Fidelity’s FETH with $20.5 million.

Grayscale’s Mini Ethereum Trust and ETHE, along with VanEck’s ETHV, also reported fresh inflows.

By contrast, spot Bitcoin ETFs registered $81.3 million in inflows, marking a third consecutive day of positive flows but remaining well below Ethereum’s tally.

Bitcoin rose 2% over the past 24 hours to $113,307 as of 3:10 a.m. ET Thursday, CoinGlass data showed. Ethereum was little changed, inching up 0.08% to $4,581.

Ether has nonetheless staged a stronger recovery this week, climbing 5% from its Tuesday low, compared with bitcoin’s 2.8% gain over the same period.

Surge in Ether ETF Demand

Since August 21, spot Ether ETFs have seen $1.83 billion in inflows, compared with just $171 million for spot bitcoin ETFs, data showed.

Date

ETHA (BlackRock)

FETH (Fidelity)

ETHW (Bitwise)

CETH (21Shares)

ETHV (VanEck)

QETH (Invesco)

EZET (Franklin)

ETHE (Grayscale Mini)

ETH (Grayscale ETHE)

Total


21 Aug 25

233.6

28.5

7.0

0.0

6.2

0.0

0.0

5.9

6.4

287.6


22 Aug 25

109.4

117.9

36.3

0.0

0.0

5.5

45.9

22.7

337.7


25 Aug 25

314.9

87.4

9.7

5.6

0.0

2.2

0.0

(29.2)

53.3

443.9


26 Aug 25

323.1

85.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

5.3

41.1

455.0


27 Aug 25

262.6

20.5

0.0

3.3

0.0

0.0

5.7

15.1

307.2




Ethereum investor and educator Anthony Sassano described the trend as “brutal,” highlighting the scale of the shift.

NovaDius Wealth Management president Nate Geraci noted that spot Ether ETFs are now nearing $10 billion in inflows since early July.

Spot Ether ETFs, which have been trading for 13 months, have drawn $13.6 billion in cumulative inflows.

Most of that activity has come in recent months.

Spot bitcoin ETFs have a longer track record, with 20 months of trading and $54 billion in aggregate inflows.

Momentum has recently tilted toward Ethereum, a trend some market participants linked to the passing of the GENIUS Act stablecoin legislation in July.

With Ethereum holding the largest market share of stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets, VanEck chief executive Jan van Eck called it “very much what I call the Wall Street token” in an interview with Fox Business this week.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart reported that investment advisers account for $1.3 billion in exposure to Ether ETFs, citing SEC filings. Goldman Sachs was identified as the largest single holder, with $712 million in exposure.

Share this article
Categories
Tags

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/spot-ethereum-etfs-outpace-bitcoin-counterparts-with-307m-in-inflows/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01746+0.86%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.00658-12.60%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01951-1.91%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:43
Partager
Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,842.62+1.42%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0023-1.32%
RedStone
RED$0.4239-1.41%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 18:03
Partager
Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

PANews June 20 news, according to PR Newswire, Parataxis Holdings, a Bitcoin-focused investment startup, announced that it has reached a final agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc. to invest 25 billion
Startup
STARTUP$0.012556+44.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0694+2.05%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 20:21
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"