Spot XRP ETFs Could See Approval in Two Months, Nate Geraci

Par : Coincentral
2025/08/20 17:23
TLDR

  • Wealth manager Nate Geraci forecasts the approval of spot XRP ETFs by October 2025.

  • SEC has postponed its decision on multiple spot XRP ETFs, including those from Grayscale and CoinShares.

  • The CLARITY Act, passed by the U.S. House, could establish a favorable regulatory framework for crypto ETFs.

  • Geraci also predicts approval for spot ETFs linked to altcoins like Solana and Litecoin in the same timeframe.

Nate Geraci, the president of NovaDius Wealth Management, has suggested that spot XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could be approved within the next two months. Geraci’s optimistic prediction follows a recent delay by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which had postponed its decision on multiple XRP-related ETFs. Despite this delay, Geraci remains confident that the SEC will approve these products soon, with an expected approval date by October 2025.

The SEC’s decision to postpone the approval of several spot XRP ETFs from major players like Grayscale, Bitwise, and CoinShares has kept market participants on edge. However, Geraci believes that these postponements are only temporary and that the SEC will ultimately grant approval for XRP ETFs in the coming months.

Regulatory Landscape for Crypto ETFs

Geraci’s projections are backed by a favorable shift in the regulatory environment for digital assets. The U.S. government is moving towards creating a clearer regulatory framework for cryptocurrency, which could help pave the way for spot crypto ETFs, including those tied to XRP.

One key piece of legislation currently under consideration is the CLARITY Act. The Act has already passed in the House and is now before the Senate.

If enacted, the law would establish a comprehensive framework for the U.S. digital asset market, address asset classification issues, and clarify the roles of regulatory bodies like the SEC and the CFTC. The passage of this bill would reduce legal uncertainties surrounding digital assets, making it easier for financial products like XRP ETFs to be approved.

October Deadline for Spot XRP ETF

The SEC has set a final deadline for deciding on several XRP-linked spot ETF applications by mid-October. Specifically, the SEC must decide whether to approve Grayscale’s request to convert its XRP Trust into a spot ETF by October 18, 2025.

On the following day, October 19, the SEC is also required to make a decision on the 21Shares XRP ETF application.

Geraci believes that these deadlines will push the SEC to make a final decision, with approval likely in time for the October deadline. If approved, these spot ETFs would provide institutional investors with easier access to XRP, further legitimizing the cryptocurrency and potentially strengthening its price.

Broader Impact on the Crypto Market

The potential approval of spot XRP ETFs is part of a broader trend of increasing institutional interest in cryptocurrency.

According to Geraci, the SEC is also likely to approve other spot ETFs related to altcoins such as Solana and Litecoin by October. This would further expand the range of cryptocurrencies accessible through traditional investment products.

Additionally, Geraci expects that the SEC will approve staking for existing spot Ethereum ETFs. Staking would allow investors in these funds to earn additional returns from staking activities, adding an extra incentive for investors to participate in the crypto market.

