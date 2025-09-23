TLDR: PayPal Ventures invests in Stable, bringing PYUSD to Stablechain for faster, cheaper global transactions. Stablechain supports sub-second transaction finality and USDT-based gas fees to remove friction for stablecoin payments. PayPal aims to scale PYUSD across multiple blockchain ecosystems to unlock new real-world payment use cases. Stable targets emerging markets with this partnership, focusing on [...] The post Stable Wins PayPal Backing as PYUSD Goes Live on Stablechain appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR: PayPal Ventures invests in Stable, bringing PYUSD to Stablechain for faster, cheaper global transactions. Stablechain supports sub-second transaction finality and USDT-based gas fees to remove friction for stablecoin payments. PayPal aims to scale PYUSD across multiple blockchain ecosystems to unlock new real-world payment use cases. Stable targets emerging markets with this partnership, focusing on [...] The post Stable Wins PayPal Backing as PYUSD Goes Live on Stablechain appeared first on Blockonomi.

Stable Wins PayPal Backing as PYUSD Goes Live on Stablechain

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/23 16:59
RealLink
REAL$0.0602+0.35%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01757-4.61%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%

TLDR:

  • PayPal Ventures invests in Stable, bringing PYUSD to Stablechain for faster, cheaper global transactions.
  • Stablechain supports sub-second transaction finality and USDT-based gas fees to remove friction for stablecoin payments.
  • PayPal aims to scale PYUSD across multiple blockchain ecosystems to unlock new real-world payment use cases.
  • Stable targets emerging markets with this partnership, focusing on reliable dollar-based payment rails for global users.

Stablecoins keep pushing the payment industry forward, and this time PayPal is taking a seat at the table. Stable announced that PayPal Ventures has invested in its network to integrate PayPal USD (PYUSD) into Stablechain. 

The move aims to make stablecoin transactions faster, cheaper, and available to more users worldwide. This partnership links PayPal’s global reach with Stable’s infrastructure, setting the stage for a bigger stablecoin footprint. 

The collaboration is designed to take digital payments from crypto-native circles to everyday commerce.

PayPal Backs Stable for PYUSD Expansion

According to Stable’s announcement, PayPal Ventures’ investment will allow PYUSD to run natively on Stablechain. This means faster settlement and reliable liquidity for users moving money across borders. 

Stable said the collaboration removes friction for global transactions by using USDT for gas fees and enabling sub-second confirmations.

Stable’s CTO Sam Kazemian said the partnership aligns with the company’s mission to make payments instant and trustworthy. 

He said PayPal’s expertise in peer-to-peer transfers gives Stablechain a strong partner for scaling adoption. Stable believes the addition of PYUSD could accelerate stablecoin use in everyday payments.

PayPal’s Head of PYUSD Ecosystem, David Weber, said the company wants PYUSD to work across multiple chains. He said the goal is to support new commerce-focused use cases and make stablecoin payments as seamless as traditional transfers.

For PayPal Ventures, the focus is on emerging markets where stablecoins can solve access and reliability issues. Partner Amman Bhasin said working with trusted partners like Stable is a way to bring dollar-backed payments to more users.

Stablechain Positioned for Global Use

Stablechain was built specifically to handle stablecoin payments at scale. It uses USDT as gas, supports enterprise-grade throughput, and settles transactions in under a second. 

Stable said this solves the usual problems of volatility, network congestion, and fragmented payment rails.

The company processes trillions in annual transactions and sees PYUSD as a step toward mainstream stablecoin use. Stable expects to expand on-chain on/off ramps and cross-chain connections in future updates.

With PayPal now involved, Stable is preparing for more integrations to grow stablecoin utility beyond crypto markets. The goal is to embed stable-value assets into global finance in a way that feels seamless for end users.

Stable said this is the start of a new growth chapter and plans to share more development updates in the coming months. The company wants to make stablecoin transfers as familiar and easy as using traditional payment apps.

The post Stable Wins PayPal Backing as PYUSD Goes Live on Stablechain appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, Boerse Stuttgart Digital, the cryptocurrency business unit of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange Group, announced on Tuesday that it has established a new office in Madrid, Spain, officially entering the Spanish market. This move expands its European presence to eight centers, including Frankfurt, Zurich, and Milan. Earlier this year, the company received Europe's first full-territory license under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), providing cryptocurrency trading and custody solutions to banks, brokers, and asset managers.
Movement
MOVE$0.1165-0.51%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:16
Partager
Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08497+0.15%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Partager
Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

PANews reported on September 23rd that according to CoinDesk, Hyperliquid, once a leading player in the on-chain perpetual swap market, is gradually being overtaken by emerging platforms such as Lighter and Aster, resulting in a decline in market share. According to Dune data, Hyperliquid's market share of the on-chain cryptocurrency perpetual swap market reached 71% in May of this year, but has now fallen to 38%. Meanwhile, Lighter and Aster's market shares have increased from low single-digit percentages in May to 16.8% and 14.9%, respectively. The on-chain perpetual swap market is experiencing rapid growth. Over the past four weeks, cumulative trading volume across all platforms has approached $700 billion, with $42 billion traded in the last 24 hours alone. The number of on-chain perpetual swap protocols has rapidly increased from just two in 2022 to over 80 today. This growth demonstrates the vitality of the market: a thriving market attracts numerous new participants, intensifying competition and challenging the market share and profitability of early entrants.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011187+1.07%
Aster
ASTER$1.6915+7.54%
MAY
MAY$0.03975-3.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 17:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boerse Stuttgart Digital, a subsidiary of Germany's Stuttgart Stock Exchange, expands into Spain

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Hyperliquid's perpetual contract market share dropped to 38%, while Aster and Lighter saw their shares rise.

Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

BitMine Adds $69M in Ethereum, Now Holds Over 2.17M ETH