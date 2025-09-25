Circle is examining how it can introduce transaction reversibility to recover funds stolen in hacks and frauds. The post Stablecoin Giant Circle Exploring Reversible USDC Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.Circle is examining how it can introduce transaction reversibility to recover funds stolen in hacks and frauds. The post Stablecoin Giant Circle Exploring Reversible USDC Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Stablecoin Giant Circle Exploring Reversible USDC Transactions

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/25 19:51
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%

Popular USDC issuer Circle is mulling the idea of transaction reversibility for stablecoin transactions, citing that it may be a game-changer for this class of asset.

Circle President Heath Tarbert believes that this initiative will help the industry recover funds siphoned via fraud and other exploits.

Transaction Reversibility Threatens Crypto Principle

Since its inception, cryptocurrency has been built on a core principle: transactions are final and beyond centralized control. In other words, blockchain transactions are permanent and cannot be altered unilaterally by issuers or validators. However, Circle appears poised to challenge this foundational idea.

This is in a bid to examine mechanisms that facilitate the recovery of assets and funds after an exploit, but still allow settlement finality. As it stands, the company’s president has hinted at its push for transaction reversibility.

According to Tarbert’s statement, reversible transactions may play a significant role in helping projects recover funds from fraud and hacks.

He thinks that it could become an intrinsic part of the legacy financial system. The concept is still under consideration as no decision has been made to promote its acceptance.

There are quite a number of enthusiasts who think reversibility is a great idea. They are even optimistic that it would build mainstream trust in stablecoins.

Unfortunately, its capacity to contest the decentralized model that forms the foundation of crypto makes it a tough conversation to have.

Cetus Protocol Benefits From Transaction Reversibility

Previously, a few projects have allowed reversible transactions, despite the centralization risks.

In May 2025, Cetus Protocol, a Sui SUI $3.18 24h volatility: 6.3% Market cap: $11.32 B Vol. 24h: $1.41 B blockchain-native decentralized exchange (DEX), was exploited for $220 million. The attacker manipulated prices by exploiting unchecked math operations in a third-party code library.

They drained several pools by faking liquidity deposits and repeatedly withdrawing real tokens. Cetus Protocol later froze $162 million of the funds and received 90% votes in favor of a proposed recovery process.

As of June 9, it has recorded about an 85-99% recovery rate of its siphoned funds and relaunched its operations.

next

The post Stablecoin Giant Circle Exploring Reversible USDC Transactions appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

PANews reported on September 25 that according to official news, Ethereum treasury company SharpLink Gaming announced that it is working with Superstate to issue tokenized stocks SBET directly on the Ethereum blockchain. It will realize the native tokenization of its equity on the chain through Superstate's Opening Bell platform and expand Superstate's multi-chain capital market infrastructure.
Multichain
MULTI$0.03724+0.97%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 20:22
Partager
Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Capital Group has doubled its stake in Metaplanet, becoming the largest shareholder with an 11.45% holding worth nearly $500 million. The post Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 20:04
Partager
Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Nansen launched an AI agent that aims to redefine how traders interact with blockchain data. AI agents are increasingly redefining crypto trading. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Nansen launched its own agent, Nansen AI. The agent will analyze wallets, explain portfolio…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1157-6.84%
SUN
SUN$0.026235-8.07%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/25 20:37
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Treasury Company SharpLink to Issue Tokenized Stock SBET on Ethereum

Capital Group Becomes Largest Metaplanet Shareholder With 11.45% Stake

Nansen unveils AI agent for trading insights with Justin Sun’s support

Robinhood US to List WLFI

South Korea's ruling party establishes digital asset task force to draft stablecoin and cryptocurrency legislation