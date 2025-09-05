Stablecoin Giant Tether Invests in Gold Mining Firms

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 19:10
Threshold
T$0,01589+0,76%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09484-3,40%
Movement
MOVE$0,1155-0,17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016216-5,29%
Safe Token
SAFE$0,4174+0,24%

Tether is reportedly engaging in discussions about investing in gold-mining firms.

The move appears to reflect its strategy to deploy sizable crypto-derived earnings into more traditional, commodity-linked assets, with gold increasingly viewed internally as a digital counterpart or “natural bitcoin.”

Gold as “Natural Bitcoin”: Strategic Diversification

Sponsored

Sponsored

According to the Financial Times, the company is considering using part of its crypto earnings to acquire stakes in gold-mining firms. In June, Tether Investments paid $105 million for a minority stake in Elemental Altus, a Toronto-listed gold royalty company. On Friday, Tether increased its investment by $100 million as Elemental announced a merger with rival EMX.

The company has discussed investing in the entire gold supply chain with mining and investment groups. Tether also held talks with multiple gold royalty companies and Terranova Resources, though the latter didn’t result in a deal.

Analysts suggest this approach could allow Tether to reduce risk exposure to the highly volatile cryptocurrency market. Historically viewed as a safe-haven asset, gold may provide a stable complement to digital holdings.

Tether’s new positioning of gold as a “natural bitcoin” highlights its ideological alignment with decentralized principles. Crypto industry insiders remark that the comparison underscores similarities in scarcity, perceived value, and global accessibility between the two assets.

By investing in gold, Tether could strengthen its balance sheet while signaling confidence in traditional commodities and digital currencies. Tether has maintained a leading position in the stablecoin market, generating substantial revenues from transaction fees and treasury holdings.

Market Impact and Financial Capacity

Tether reported a $5.7 billion profit in the first half of the year, providing ample capacity for such investments. The move may mark a significant milestone in integrating cryptocurrency profits with traditional financial instruments if executed.

Observers suggest that Tether’s diversification could inspire wider adoption of commodity-backed strategies in the crypto sector. In addition, partnerships with established mining firms could strengthen market confidence in stablecoin issuers, highlighting their ability to manage risk while expanding their influence in digital and physical asset markets.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/tether-targets-gold-miners-as-profits-climb/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

PANews reported on September 5th that Crypto in America reported that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform bill for the crypto market structure, which is expected to be submitted to the committee for review this month, with a vote by the full House likely before the end of the year. The draft incorporates feedback from industry and lobbying groups, marking the first time that Democrats will have deep involvement. Meanwhile, an internal SEC investigation revealed that nearly a year's worth of text messages from former Chairman Gary Gensler, from October 2022 to September 2023, were permanently deleted due to an IT error. These messages involved key content related to crypto enforcement, coordination between banks, and the White House. The SEC has since disabled employee text messaging and stepped up record-keeping training.
Union
U$0,01091+11,89%
Whiterock
WHITE$0,0004518+0,22%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,132052+2,47%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:19
Partager
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

PANews reported on September 5 that the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that before the release of the employment report, the data retrieval tool on its website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties.
Union
U$0,01091+11,89%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:04
Partager
The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

PANews reported on September 5th that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Egmont Group, INTERPOL, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) jointly released the "Handbook on International Anti-Money Laundering Cooperation" to promote cross-border collaboration among analysts, investigators, and prosecutors. The handbook emphasizes the use of informal collaboration to expedite investigations and is supplemented by three practical guidelines. Examples include the joint investigation of a €95 million money laundering case by Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands; Australia's Operation AVARUS-X, which disrupted a network that transferred billions of Australian dollars annually; and the real-time collaboration between the US and India to seize $150 million in crypto assets.
RealLink
REAL$0,06073+2,18%
CROSS
CROSS$0,21271+1,62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/05 20:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is finalizing a draft reform of the crypto market structure.

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics: The data retrieval tool on the website is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties

The Financial Action Task Force and other international organizations jointly issued an anti-money laundering cooperation manual

Yunfeng Financial: Appoints Mr. Liang Xinjun as Independent Non-Executive Director

U.S. Treasury yields fall ahead of non-farm payrolls report