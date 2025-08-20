Stablecoin Giant Tether Taps Ex-White House Crypto Council Head Bo Hines As Strategic Advisor For US Strategy ⋆ ZyCrypto

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 04:59
Threshold
T$0.01583-3.65%
U
U$0.02057+2.33%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005204-11.70%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.666-4.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10037-0.72%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.0169-7.68%
Ripple CEO Claims US Government Is Obviously Going After USDT; Tether’s Ardoino Claps Back

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Tether, the crypto firm behind the USDT stablecoin, has hired former White House Crypto Council Executive Director, Bo Hines, as its new strategic advisor for digital assets and U.S. strategy, signaling a push to expand in the world’s largest financial market.

Bo Hines Joins Tether As U.S. Strategy Advisor

According to a Tuesday announcement, Hines will collaborate with Tether’s leadership team to “shape and execute the company’s U.S. market entry.” This will include “cultivating constructive relationships” with policymakers and industry stakeholders.

Bo’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to building a strong U.S.-based presence that spans across multiple sectors,” Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino postulated in a statement. “His deep understanding of the legislative process, combined with his passion for practical blockchain adoption, makes him an invaluable asset as Tether enters the biggest market in the world.”

Tether issues the crypto industry’s largest stablecoin, USDT, which currently boasts a circulating supply of over $167 billion, CoinGecko data shows.

What Hines’ Appointment Means For Tether

Hines previously served in President Donald Trump’s administration, only leaving the post in early August after seven months. During his tenure, he worked on projects to promote digital asset innovation, including plans to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve. 

AdvertisementFollow ZyCrypto On Google News

&nbsp

Under his leadership, the White House Crypto Council published a comprehensive report proposing a regulatory action plan for crypto assets in the US — which pundits criticised for not providing more details on the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

“During my time in public service, I witnessed firsthand the transformative potential of stablecoins to modernize payments and increase financial inclusion,” Hines stated.

“I’m thrilled to join Tether at such a pivotal moment, helping to deliver an ecosystem of products that will set the standard for stability, compliance, and innovation in the U.S. market — one that will empower American consumers and help revolutionize our nation’s financial system,” Hines added.

The move comes as Tether has shared plans to enter the U.S. market and comply with new federal laws for stablecoins under the newly passed GENIUS stablecoin Act. Paolo Ardoino earlier hinted at plans to introduce a U.S.-specific stablecoin. They will also ensure its flagship USDT remains fully compliant under the “foreign issuer” pathway of the GENIUS legislation.

The stablecoin behemoth has already reinvested roughly $5 billion in the US economy. Hines’ appointment seeks to “reinforce” this commitment and alignment to the US market, the Tuesday announcement noted.


Ads by Cointraffic

Source: https://zycrypto.com/stablecoin-giant-tether-taps-ex-white-house-crypto-council-head-bo-hines-as-strategic-advisor-for-us-strategy/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02219-11.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016906-6.37%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-4.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05082+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-0.65%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+1.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05797+0.78%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03852-2.94%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules