TLDR Crypto market structure legislation (CLARITY Act) and stablecoin regulations could drive Q4 returns through institutional integration Stablecoin growth expected to benefit Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and layer 2 networks as payment infrastructure develops Bitcoin ETFs are purchasing 1,755 Bitcoin daily in 2025, with analysts predicting new highs will fuel altcoin rallies Citi forecasts stablecoin market [...] The post Stablecoin Growth and Crypto Legislation Set to Drive Fourth Quarter Returns appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Crypto market structure legislation (CLARITY Act) and stablecoin regulations could drive Q4 returns through institutional integration Stablecoin growth expected to benefit Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and layer 2 networks as payment infrastructure develops Bitcoin ETFs are purchasing 1,755 Bitcoin daily in 2025, with analysts predicting new highs will fuel altcoin rallies Citi forecasts stablecoin market [...] The post Stablecoin Growth and Crypto Legislation Set to Drive Fourth Quarter Returns appeared first on CoinCentral.

Stablecoin Growth and Crypto Legislation Set to Drive Fourth Quarter Returns

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/26 15:52
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03118-3.58%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4122-3.78%
1
1$0.008713-34.08%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00539+0.18%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003686-11.79%

TLDR

  • Crypto market structure legislation (CLARITY Act) and stablecoin regulations could drive Q4 returns through institutional integration
  • Stablecoin growth expected to benefit Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and layer 2 networks as payment infrastructure develops
  • Bitcoin ETFs are purchasing 1,755 Bitcoin daily in 2025, with analysts predicting new highs will fuel altcoin rallies
  • Citi forecasts stablecoin market could reach $4 trillion by 2030, supporting up to $200 trillion in transactions
  • Revenue-generating DeFi projects and tokenized assets positioned as key growth sectors for Q4

Crypto market analysts expect the fourth quarter to be driven by three main factors: regulatory clarity, stablecoin expansion, and increased institutional adoption through exchange-traded products. These trends are reshaping how digital assets integrate with traditional finance.

The CLARITY Act represents comprehensive financial services legislation that could accelerate crypto’s integration with traditional banking. Industry experts view this as a potential catalyst for deeper institutional participation in digital asset markets.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of generic listing standards for commodity-based ETPs is expanding access to crypto assets for US investors. This regulatory development is expected to drive new capital inflows into the sector.

Federal Reserve rate cuts are also supporting crypto asset valuations, with the central bank reducing rates for the first time since last year in September. More cuts may follow depending on inflation trends and economic conditions.

Stablecoin regulations under the GENIUS Act, signed into law in July, are awaiting final implementation rules. Edward Carroll from MHC Digital Group expects stablecoin growth to be a key driver of returns in Q4.

The regulatory framework should benefit blockchain networks that support stablecoins, including Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and BNB. Layer 2 networks are also positioned to gain from increased stablecoin usage.

Institutional Money Flows Accelerating

Bitcoin ETFs are purchasing an average of 1,755 Bitcoin daily in 2025, according to financial services company River. This institutional demand is creating consistent buying pressure in the market.

Pav Hundal from Swyftx predicts Bitcoin will hit new highs before year-end, which historically triggers altcoin rallies. The rotation pattern has been consistent throughout 2025, with memecoins and DeFi applications leading gains.

Recent quarters saw US-listed companies converting corporate treasuries to digital assets. Ethereum, Solana, and other tokens emerged as top performers during this trend.

Hyperliquid and Pump.fun have been standout performers in the DeFi space. These platforms have generated waves in crypto markets through revenue-sharing and buyback programs.

Stablecoin Market Projections Surge

Citi bank has revised its stablecoin market forecasts upward after faster-than-expected growth. The bank now projects $1.9 trillion in base case scenarios and $4 trillion in bull case scenarios by 2030.

Current stablecoin issuance has grown from $200 billion at the start of 2025 to $280 billion as of September. This growth rate exceeds previous industry projections.

If stablecoins achieve circulation velocity comparable to fiat currencies, they could support $100 trillion in annual transactions by 2030. The bull case scenario doubles this figure to $200 trillion.

Bank Tokens May Compete With Stablecoins

Citi’s analysis suggests bank tokens could eventually surpass stablecoins in transaction volume. Corporate demand for regulatory safeguards and real-time settlement may drive this shift.

Traditional banking rails moving on-chain could push bank token turnover beyond $100 trillion by decade’s end. This represents a small migration of existing financial infrastructure to blockchain networks.

Most on-chain money remains US dollar-denominated, supporting Treasury demand. Hong Kong and the UAE are emerging as centers for digital currency experimentation outside the dollar system.

Henrik Andersson from Apollo Crypto expects ETF approvals for staked assets and passage of the CLARITY Act in Q4. Revenue-generating DeFi projects are positioned to continue strong performance during this period.

The post Stablecoin Growth and Crypto Legislation Set to Drive Fourth Quarter Returns appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The address that shorted BTC during the Luna crash spent $9.829 million to buy WBTC

The address that shorted BTC during the Luna crash spent $9.829 million to buy WBTC

PANews reported on September 26th that according to on-chain analyst Ai Yi, despite the market decline following the bearish call by legendary trader Eugene, another well-known smart money address purchased 89.44 WBTC, spending a total of $9.829 million USDT at an average price of $109,897. This address previously shorted BTC during the LUNA/UST crash, generating a profit of $5.16 million and profiting $13.293 million by bottom-fishing in BTC and ETH. The address's most recent BTC reduction was at $115,000.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,518.68-1.88%
Terra
LUNA$0.1337-2.33%
Wrapped BTC
WBTC$109,545.11-1.88%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 16:17
Partager
With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Two rails went live this week for real-world finance on XRPL: redemptions from tokenized Treasury funds into RLUSD and a validator list cutoff that lands in four days. Both change operations now. RLUSD becomes a live redemption rail for tokenized funds Ripple and Securitize now let holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL redeem fund […] The post With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout? appeared first on CoinChapter.
XRP
XRP$2.747-2.90%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01773+4.41%
RealLink
REAL$0.06202--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:34
Partager
Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Ethereum holders are shifting attention to Based Eggman $GGs, a new crypto token presale making waves in the crypto presale list of 2025 among the top crypto presales.
Waves
WAVES$0.957-3.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01147-3.53%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The address that shorted BTC during the Luna crash spent $9.829 million to buy WBTC

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Digital Autonomy: Why On-Chain Sovereignty Is the Cornerstone of the Next Civilization

Altseason or Bitcoin Season? Key Bitcoin Market News 2025 for Traders