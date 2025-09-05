Stablecoin Growth Could Be Driven by AI, Says Galaxy Digital CEO

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/05 00:31
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1165-7.02%

Banner magacoin finance

The billionaire investor told Bloomberg that autonomous AI systems are likely to become the primary drivers of stablecoin transactions, surpassing human users.

He envisions a world where digital assistants act on behalf of people—ordering groceries, paying bills, or managing subscriptions—without going through banks or payment apps. Stablecoins, he argued, provide the perfect rails for that kind of activity because they settle instantly, cost little, and bypass traditional financial intermediaries.

From Niche Asset to Payment Standard

Stablecoins have already moved well beyond the crypto-native community. Global brands are experimenting with them to cut fees and speed up settlement. Apple, Google, and Airbnb have quietly been testing integrations, while retailers like Spar in Switzerland already accept them at the checkout. Visa has also broadened its platform to include multiple dollar- and euro-backed stablecoins, reflecting rising demand across the payments industry.

AI Meets Web3

If current momentum continues, Novogratz predicts AI agents will be the ones pushing stablecoin adoption into the mainstream. Unlike typical AI chatbots, these agents can act independently, execute smart contracts, and interact with blockchain systems directly. Startups are racing to build the infrastructure to support this new use case.

READ MORE:

U.S. Job Growth Misses Forecast, Fed Cut Bets Near 90%

One example is Kite AI, which recently raised $18 million in a funding round led by PayPal Ventures. Another is Clanker, a Web3 application that lets AI agents mint tokens automatically—already generating tens of millions of dollars in activity for its users.

The Road Ahead

For Novogratz, this isn’t just a thought experiment. He believes the combination of AI and stablecoins will transform payments faster than most regulators or investors expect. The question, in his view, isn’t if this shift happens—but when.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Stablecoin Growth Could Be Driven by AI, Says Galaxy Digital CEO appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.00157-2.42%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
AaveToken
AAVE$309.19-5.01%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Partager
Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CryptoSlate, Fidelity Digital Assets research shows that the growth rate of the "ancient supply" of Bitcoin that has not been moved for
Moonveil
MORE$0.09817-1.51%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0949-44.20%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001806-3.93%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:06
Partager
BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/blockspaceforce-mainnet-capital-hedge-fund/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017416-1.68%
FUND
FUND$0.021+7.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Fidelity: Bitcoin’s “ancient supply” that has not moved for more than a decade is growing faster than new daily output

BlockSpaceForce and Mainnet Capital Target $100M in New Crypto Fund

Analysis: Bitcoin’s dormant supply growth outpaces new issuance for the first time in history

LayerZero price dips ahead of fee vote, huge ZRO token unlock