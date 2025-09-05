Stablecoin Growth Could Be Driven by AI, Says Galaxy Digital CEO

The billionaire investor told Bloomberg that autonomous AI systems are likely to become the primary drivers of stablecoin transactions, surpassing human users.

He envisions a world where digital assistants act on behalf of people—ordering groceries, paying bills, or managing subscriptions—without going through banks or payment apps. Stablecoins, he argued, provide the perfect rails for that kind of activity because they settle instantly, cost little, and bypass traditional financial intermediaries.

From Niche Asset to Payment Standard

Stablecoins have already moved well beyond the crypto-native community. Global brands are experimenting with them to cut fees and speed up settlement. Apple, Google, and Airbnb have quietly been testing integrations, while retailers like Spar in Switzerland already accept them at the checkout. Visa has also broadened its platform to include multiple dollar- and euro-backed stablecoins, reflecting rising demand across the payments industry.

AI Meets Web3

If current momentum continues, Novogratz predicts AI agents will be the ones pushing stablecoin adoption into the mainstream. Unlike typical AI chatbots, these agents can act independently, execute smart contracts, and interact with blockchain systems directly. Startups are racing to build the infrastructure to support this new use case.

One example is Kite AI, which recently raised $18 million in a funding round led by PayPal Ventures. Another is Clanker, a Web3 application that lets AI agents mint tokens automatically—already generating tens of millions of dollars in activity for its users.

The Road Ahead

For Novogratz, this isn’t just a thought experiment. He believes the combination of AI and stablecoins will transform payments faster than most regulators or investors expect. The question, in his view, isn’t if this shift happens—but when.

