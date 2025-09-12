Stablecoin Issuer Tether Launches USA₮, Appoints Ex White House Crypto Council Head Bo Hines as CEO

TLDR

Tether announces USA₮ as a U.S.-regulated dollar-backed stablecoin with Bo Hines as CEO.

USA₮ to be compliant with the GENIUS Act, setting new standards for stablecoin governance.

Tether, ranked 18th largest U.S. Treasury holder, leads innovation with USA₮ stablecoin.

Bo Hines will lead USA₮, focusing on compliance and reducing intermediaries for users.

Tether, the leading stablecoin issuer, has unveiled USA₮, a U.S.-regulated, dollar-backed stablecoin, marking a significant milestone for the company. Alongside this launch, Bo Hines has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tether USA₮, the company’s new U.S. division. This announcement highlights Tether’s commitment to furthering its dominance in the digital asset space with a product that adheres to U.S. regulations while maintaining its industry-leading transparency and governance.

USA₮: A U.S.-Regulated Dollar-Backed Stablecoin

The USA₮ stablecoin will be fully regulated and backed by transparent reserves, meeting the standards set by the GENIUS Act, the U.S. legislation that governs stablecoin issuance.

With Anchorage Digital acting as the GENIUS Act-compliant issuer and Cantor Fitzgerald serving as the primary dealer and reserve custodian, USA₮ is poised to become a strong contender in the U.S. stablecoin market.

Tether plans to use Hadron by Tether technology, which is the most advanced platform for tokenizing real-world assets, to ensure the stability and efficiency of USA₮. This development aligns with Tether’s vision of expanding its offerings while reinforcing the U.S. dollar’s dominance in the digital era.

Bo Hines Appointed CEO of Tether USA₮

Bo Hines’ appointment as CEO of Tether USA₮ represents Tether’s strategy to bring experienced leadership from both the business and legal sectors.

Hines, the former Executive Director of the White House Crypto Council, brings invaluable experience at the intersection of governance, policy, and financial innovation.

His leadership is expected to drive USA₮’s growth as a stablecoin that will provide a digital alternative to cash, designed for both businesses and institutions. Hines emphasized that the focus will be on creating a more direct relationship with end-users, reducing intermediaries, and ensuring compliance with American regulatory standards.

Tether’s Strength in U.S. Treasuries and Profitability

Tether’s impact on the broader financial landscape is underscored by its current position as the 18th largest holder of U.S. Treasuries. In 2024, the company achieved profits exceeding $13 billion, further solidifying its role as a key player in the digital asset ecosystem.

By diversifying its portfolio and launching USA₮, Tether aims to not only expand its product offerings but also provide greater stability and accessibility for the U.S. dollar-backed digital economy.

The USA₮ stablecoin is designed to complement the existing USD₮ token, with a focus on transparency, compliance, and governance.

