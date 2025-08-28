Stablecoin Issuers Circle and Paxos Test New Tech to Verify Crypto Payments

Par : PANews
2025/08/28 00:06
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000526+1.01%
Startup
STARTUP$0.008918+13.15%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002775-4.24%

PANews reported on August 28th that stablecoin giants Circle Internet Group Inc. and Paxos Trust Co. have piloted a new approach to prevent copycats and help companies verify their digital asset holdings, according to Bloomberg. The two companies have partnered with Bluprynt, a fintech startup founded by Georgetown University Law School professor Chris Brummer, to leverage cryptography and blockchain technology to provide issuer verification when companies issue stablecoins. The pilot project utilizes Bluprynt's technology to provide a method for tracing tokens back to verified issuers. Brummer stated that Bluprynt's technology "provides proof of origin upfront, reducing complexity and providing the transparency regulators and investors need." He noted that this helps reduce losses from counterfeit tokens and impersonation attacks.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0.41672-4.67%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335+0.30%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004364-0.02%
Partager
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Partager
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01742+0.28%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:00
Partager
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005018-1.41%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016842+1.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0666+8.46%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement