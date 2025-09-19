The post Stablecoin Issuers Lose Ground as Lower Rates Hit Yields appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 19 September 2025 | 13:00 The Federal Reserve’s latest quarter-point rate cut is already reshaping outlooks across the financial technology sector. Analysts at Mizuho argue that trading platforms, bank processors, and consumer lenders are poised to benefit from the easier monetary environment – but stablecoin issuers such as Circle could see their revenues squeezed. Exchanges Poised for Activity Surge The Fed lowered its benchmark rate to a 4%-4.25% range and signaled two additional cuts by year-end. Historically, lower borrowing costs have reduced the appeal of traditional investments and sparked higher trading activity. For equity and crypto exchanges alike, that can mean more commissions. Mizuho’s note singled out Robinhood (HOOD), Coinbase (COIN), and eToro (ETOR) as potential winners. The firm estimates that trading commissions make up as much as 70% of their revenue, and periods of monetary easing have typically aligned with higher transaction volumes. Financial companies tied to transaction accounts also stand to gain. “Balances in transaction accounts tend to expand more quickly when rates fall,” said Mizuho’s Dan Dolev, suggesting that bank processors and consumer lenders will see momentum from a larger pool of account dollars. Stablecoin Issuers Could Struggle The picture looks very different for Circle, the company behind USD Coin (USDC). With revenue derived almost entirely from the yield on safe assets like Treasurys, falling interest rates directly reduce the company’s income stream. Mizuho reiterated its underperform rating on Circle (CRCL) shares, maintaining a target of $84. Mizuho has been skeptical on Circle since its IPO in June, while remaining more constructive on exchanges. The firm holds a neutral view on Coinbase, with a price target lifted from $267 to $300, and outperform ratings on both Robinhood and eToro. Crypto assets responded positively to the Fed’s move, with most major tokens gaining around 2%. Lower… The post Stablecoin Issuers Lose Ground as Lower Rates Hit Yields appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 19 September 2025 | 13:00 The Federal Reserve’s latest quarter-point rate cut is already reshaping outlooks across the financial technology sector. Analysts at Mizuho argue that trading platforms, bank processors, and consumer lenders are poised to benefit from the easier monetary environment – but stablecoin issuers such as Circle could see their revenues squeezed. Exchanges Poised for Activity Surge The Fed lowered its benchmark rate to a 4%-4.25% range and signaled two additional cuts by year-end. Historically, lower borrowing costs have reduced the appeal of traditional investments and sparked higher trading activity. For equity and crypto exchanges alike, that can mean more commissions. Mizuho’s note singled out Robinhood (HOOD), Coinbase (COIN), and eToro (ETOR) as potential winners. The firm estimates that trading commissions make up as much as 70% of their revenue, and periods of monetary easing have typically aligned with higher transaction volumes. Financial companies tied to transaction accounts also stand to gain. “Balances in transaction accounts tend to expand more quickly when rates fall,” said Mizuho’s Dan Dolev, suggesting that bank processors and consumer lenders will see momentum from a larger pool of account dollars. Stablecoin Issuers Could Struggle The picture looks very different for Circle, the company behind USD Coin (USDC). With revenue derived almost entirely from the yield on safe assets like Treasurys, falling interest rates directly reduce the company’s income stream. Mizuho reiterated its underperform rating on Circle (CRCL) shares, maintaining a target of $84. Mizuho has been skeptical on Circle since its IPO in June, while remaining more constructive on exchanges. The firm holds a neutral view on Coinbase, with a price target lifted from $267 to $300, and outperform ratings on both Robinhood and eToro. Crypto assets responded positively to the Fed’s move, with most major tokens gaining around 2%. Lower…

Stablecoin Issuers Lose Ground as Lower Rates Hit Yields

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 18:01
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014236-1.39%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05839-0.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08752-2.27%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1285-2.87%
Crypto News
  • 19 September 2025
  • |
  • 13:00

The Federal Reserve’s latest quarter-point rate cut is already reshaping outlooks across the financial technology sector.

Analysts at Mizuho argue that trading platforms, bank processors, and consumer lenders are poised to benefit from the easier monetary environment – but stablecoin issuers such as Circle could see their revenues squeezed.

Exchanges Poised for Activity Surge

The Fed lowered its benchmark rate to a 4%-4.25% range and signaled two additional cuts by year-end. Historically, lower borrowing costs have reduced the appeal of traditional investments and sparked higher trading activity. For equity and crypto exchanges alike, that can mean more commissions.

Mizuho’s note singled out Robinhood (HOOD), Coinbase (COIN), and eToro (ETOR) as potential winners. The firm estimates that trading commissions make up as much as 70% of their revenue, and periods of monetary easing have typically aligned with higher transaction volumes.

Financial companies tied to transaction accounts also stand to gain. “Balances in transaction accounts tend to expand more quickly when rates fall,” said Mizuho’s Dan Dolev, suggesting that bank processors and consumer lenders will see momentum from a larger pool of account dollars.

Stablecoin Issuers Could Struggle

The picture looks very different for Circle, the company behind USD Coin (USDC). With revenue derived almost entirely from the yield on safe assets like Treasurys, falling interest rates directly reduce the company’s income stream. Mizuho reiterated its underperform rating on Circle (CRCL) shares, maintaining a target of $84.

Mizuho has been skeptical on Circle since its IPO in June, while remaining more constructive on exchanges. The firm holds a neutral view on Coinbase, with a price target lifted from $267 to $300, and outperform ratings on both Robinhood and eToro.

Crypto assets responded positively to the Fed’s move, with most major tokens gaining around 2%. Lower yields on traditional instruments may further push investors into digital assets and decentralized finance platforms offering 5%-10% annual returns, according to RedStone cofounder Marcin Kazmierczak. That could fuel total value locked (TVL) growth across lending protocols and keep demand for stablecoins high, even as issuers like Circle navigate tighter margins.

Source

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/stablecoin-issuers-lose-ground-as-lower-rates-hit-yields/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,354.64-0.60%
Boom
BOOM$0.009258+1.18%
MAY
MAY$0.0445+0.51%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Partager
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0.01672-3.46%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14016+5.86%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001885-1.77%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Partager
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04465-6.17%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.000342-1.97%
KIND
KIND$0.00609-14.58%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE

State Expiry vs Partial Nodes: Vitalik Buterin Reveals What’s Better for Ethereum