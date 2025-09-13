Stablecoin liquidity reaches record high

Key Takeaways

Stablecoin liquidity has reached an all-time high, marking a new milestone for the digital asset sector.

The development represents the latest indicator of growing activity and capital flows within the crypto market, as stablecoins serve as key infrastructure for trading and transactions across digital asset platforms.

Stablecoins, which are digital assets typically pegged to traditional currencies like the US dollar, function as critical liquidity providers in crypto markets and facilitate transfers between different trading platforms and blockchain networks.