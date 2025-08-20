Stablecoin Market Cap Crosses $288 Billion Mark

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 05:20
Capverse
CAP$0.0642+0.39%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1.0007--%
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.06%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020353-6.25%

The Stablecoin market has reached a new high, with its today’s market capitalization value crossing the $288.7 billion market. According to the latest data shared by PHOENIX, a crypto analytics firm, crossing this psychological mark emphasizes the critical role of stablecoins as a medium of liquidity in the crypto economy. 

Tether’s Reign – An Unmatched Dominance

According to the August 19 data provided by PHOENIX, Tether continues to reign the Stablecoin market by capturing the biggest chunk of the market share. With a market capitalization value of $167.1 billion, USDT continues to dominate the market as the undisputed king of the stablecoins. Another interesting fact shared by the data analytics company proves just how strong the presence of Tether is in the Stablecoin ecosystem. The 24-hour trade volume has jumped to a staggering $119 billion. 

These stats not only prove Tether’s high value but also show the continued growth in the utility of the coin as a day-to-day medium of crypto trade. The ease of trade, accessibility through a wide network, and acceptance across the crypto world, make USDT a go-to asset for traders to do regular buying or selling in the highly volatile digital asset market. 

A No-Tough Competition With Distant Rivals

At a very distant second place is USDC by Circle, with a market capitalization of $68.3 billion. This means that the USDT has no competition for the top spot for a considerable time in the future. 

Apart from the USDC as the second top-tier Stablecoin, the rest of the Stablecoin market is a mix of emerging and established coins that have stabilized and matured over time. However, the gap between the top two and the rest is a significant one. USDe by Ethena has a market cap of $11.4, a high value for any coin, but is dwarfed by the sheer cap value of the top two coins. Another Stablecoin making news time and again is DAI, the Stablecoin by MakerDAO, with a market capitalization of $5.3 billion. 

There are a few more stablecoins with the market cap crossing a billion dollars, including USD1, PYUSD, and FDUSD. The positioning of these stablecoins with respect to the market capitalization indicates that while there is a healthy competition for the lower positions, the top 2 or 3 positions are largely stable. Another important aspect of the market capitalization values of these top stablecoins indicates that there is a healthy demand for a wide variety of stablecoins.

The Rising Influence of Stablecoins in the Crypto Market

The Stablecoin analytics shared by PHEONIX group reveal some interesting facts apart from the individual asset performance. The Stablecoin market share in the total cryptocurrency market is now 7.45%. The continuous rise of the Stablecoin demand is an indicator of market behavior where traders are moving from highly volatile, high-risk assets to low-risk, price-stable alternatives. Moreover, the stable and improving market value of stablecoins also indicates their importance as the market stabilizers. Long-term stability is a crucial factor in attracting new investor pool and also protecting the existing traders. 

Conclusion:

The latest statistics shared by PHOENIX group are a great indicator of how stablecoins have risen as the pillars of the crypto industry. As Tether dominates the coin market with 60% share the competition at the lower level is healthy and shows a rising demand for diverse stablecoins. For the mainstream adoption of digital assets, stability is the one factor that crypto traders always crave for. That is exactly where stablecoins are playing their part, slowly and surely gaining the market cap, and becoming an influential stabilizing force for the entire crypto ecosystem. 

Farhan Karim

Farhan Karim is a technology writer and content strategist with 15+ years of experience writing thousands of articles, blogs, whitepapers, and ebooks on Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and other tech niches. His expertise in content strategy, SEO, and a keen eye on the ever-evolving tech space have led him to work with companies like Pepsi, Huawei, Arab News, and now Blockchain Reporter.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/stablecoin-market-cap-crosses-288-billion-mark-tether-dominance-continues-with-60-share/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

TLDR Tim Scott is leading efforts for a broader crypto market structure bill ahead of the September 30 deadline. Scott claims Elizabeth Warren is hindering bipartisan support for the bill despite backing from other Democrats. Warren criticizes the bill draft, accusing Republicans of giving crypto industry lobbyists too much power. The House has passed a [...] The post Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sentio Protocol
SEN$0.02219-11.06%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016906-6.37%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/20 07:13
Partager
ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

The post ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Table of contents 1. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum 2. Conclusion Show more Ethereum (ETH) has seen a sharp 5.77% decline as part of the wider crypto market pullback following recent highs. ETH now trades near $4,350 after nearly touching its all-time high of $4,900. Analysts point to $1.7 billion in long futures liquidations as leverage unwound across the sector. Despite this correction, Ethereum’s role in powering decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins remains strong, with J.P. Morgan recently highlighting ETH as the most direct way to gain exposure to the booming $264 billion stablecoin market. While Ethereum undergoes profit-taking, Coldware (COLD) has become a magnet for investors seeking utility-rich ecosystems. The project’s Real World Asset (RWA) integration and scalable blockchain infrastructure are attracting newcomers looking for growth opportunities not tied to ETH’s current market cycle. Coldware’s vision includes Web3 mobile devices, secure hardware integration, and financial tools built for real-world adoption — positioning it as more than just another speculative presale. RWA Integration and Real Adoption Coldware’s RWA ecosystem is particularly appealing to new buyers as it promises to bridge digital assets with tangible economic value. By supporting tokenization of physical and financial assets, Coldware opens the door for mainstream businesses to leverage blockchain without relying on high Ethereum gas fees or complex Layer-2 solutions. This practical angle has allowed Coldware (COLD) to attract investors who believe RWA utility could drive the next wave of crypto mass adoption. Investors Diversify Beyond Ethereum For many traders, Coldware (COLD) offers a chance to diversify portfolios while Ethereum consolidates. ETH’s dominance and utility remain undeniable, but fresh capital is flowing toward scalable alternatives. Coldware’s combination of RWA, Web3 hardware, and investor-friendly tokenomics positions it as a credible competitor during a period when investors are eager for early-stage plays with 100X potential. Conclusion Ethereum’s (ETH)…
NEAR
NEAR$2.444-4.45%
RealLink
REAL$0.05082+0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1003-0.65%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 07:02
Partager
GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

After October, the Treasury will review the comments and issue guidance on tracking illicit activity.
U
U$0.02057+1.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05797+0.78%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03852-2.94%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 07:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Sen. Tim Scott Calls Out Elizabeth Warren for Blocking Crypto Bill Progress

ETH Drops 5.77% Amid Coldware’s Scalable RWA Ecosystem Attracting New Buyers

GENIUS Act: U.S. Treasury seeks public input on stablecoin monitoring tools

Spain Hits DeFi Investor with $10.5 Million Tax Bill for Crypto Loan

US SEC: Or radically reform crypto broker rules